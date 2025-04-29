Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,913 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Issues State­ment on Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump’s First 100 Days in Office

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued the following statement on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. 

“In his first 100 days, President Donald Trump has set the new standard for bold, effective leadership. He has secured our borders, reestablished our economic sovereignty, bolstered national security, restored the rule of law, reignited the American spirit, and written the first chapter in our new golden age,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Our nation is witnessing a national revival thanks to President Trump’s fearless commitment to keeping his promises and delivering results for the American people. I am proud to stand with President Trump and fight alongside him every day to continue making America great.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Issues State­ment on Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump’s First 100 Days in Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more