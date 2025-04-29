RCCAO: Newly Elected Government of Canada Must Prioritize Critical Infrastructure Advancement

Vaughan, ON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) congratulates Prime Minister Carney on his electoral win and all newly elected Members of Parliament on the honour to represent their communities in the House of Commons.

RCCAO members are ready to work with the Prime Minister to fulfill his pledge to “build, baby, build” and unite Canadians in building a stronger and more resilient economy.

“The US tariffs are an attack on our country and require decisive leadership to build a more resilient economy right here at home,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “It is essential for Prime Minister Carney to act swiftly to remove longstanding obstacles holding our economy back and invest in critical infrastructure projects to expand the nation’s economic capacity.”

Canadians spoke loudly at the ballot box, giving a strong mandate in support of commitments to build critical infrastructure, build housing, and respect Canadian federalism to enact streamlined Environmental Assessment reforms to get projects built.

The housing and affordability crisis in Canada are deeply intertwined, and the Federal government is uniquely positioned to act to help alleviate these challenges. A 2023 RCCAO study revealed that one third of the cost of housing is taxation, with the Federal tax burden making up the largest share. The Federal government must reduce this tax burden quickly and meaningfully.

RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 61 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.

