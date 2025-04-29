Bioprocess Bags Market Surges to USD 18.65 Billion by 2034 at 16.44% CAGR, Reports Towards Healthcare

According to Towards Healthcare research, the global bioprocess bags market size is calculated at USD 4.74 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 18.65 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 16.44% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioprocess bags market size was valued at USD 4.07 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 18.65 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and technological advancements are the major growth factors of the market. North America led the global market due to increasing product launches and rising investments.

Bioprocess Bags Market Overview

Bioprocess bags are specialized containers that store and preserve liquid biopharmaceuticals within a bioprocessing environment. They are widely used for applications ranging from small-scale research to full-scale production. Some common applications of bioprocess bags include media and buffer preparation, cell culture, sampling, storage, and transport, and cell and gene therapy applications. These single-use bags are made from multi-layer film offering biocompatibility, chemical compatibility, and barrier & strength properties. The single-use bags are generally made of PE multifilms, ethylene vinyl acetate, and fluoropolymers.

Bioprocess Bags Market Trends

Burgeoning Biopharmaceuticals Sector: The demand for biopharmaceuticals has led to the growth of the biopharmaceuticals sector. The increasing investments and collaborations result in new product launches, contributing to market growth.

The demand for biopharmaceuticals has led to the growth of the biopharmaceuticals sector. The increasing investments and collaborations result in new product launches, contributing to market growth. Growing Research and Development Activities: The growing research activities related to cell culture and media preparation necessitate the use of bioprocess containers . These containers streamline research processes, reduce contamination, and provide a cost-effective solution.

Environmental Sustainability: The growing need for environmental sustainability promotes the use of single-use bioprocess bags. These bags reduce greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, and save water by eliminating the need to clean them. Additionally, they are made of biodegradable material.



Limitations & Challenges in the Bioprocess Bags Market

Chances of Contamination: Lack of proper design protocol and improper material selection may lead to leakage and contamination in single-use bags. This may result in the loss of valuable product within the bag.

Supply Chain Disruption: The increasing bioprocessing activities raise the demand for bioprocess bags. This may disrupt the supply chain of bioprocess bags or their raw materials, thereby negatively impacting a company's reputation and loss of consumer interest.

Automated Manufacturing: A Boon to the Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms are increasingly adopted to automate the design and manufacturing process of bioprocess bags. Automation streamlines the entire process from bag setup to monitoring, ensuring precision and minimizing the risk of human errors. It enables manufacturers to design customized solutions based on the client’s requirements. Automated machines result in rapid product manufacturing and less downtime. They also enhance efficiency and optimize labor costs. They offer consistent and controlled manipulation of single-use bags and reduce overfilling of bags. AI-enabled sensors can detect the size and level of bags, leading to a precise amount of solution for filling.

Regional Analysis

New Product Launches Dominated North America

North America dominated the global bioprocess bags market in 2024. The market is expanding due to new product launches and state-of-the-art research and development facilities. The growing research leads to an increasing number of clinical trials to assess the safety and efficacy of several biologics. This increases the need for manufacturing, promoting the use of bioprocess bags. Favorable government policies and investments promote the development of advanced biopharmaceuticals. The growing demand for personalized medicines potentiates the need for novel biological products. The presence of key players also augments the market.

United States: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the approval of biological products in the U.S. In 2024, the FDA approved a total of 18 novel biologics. As of April 2025, 157,555 clinical trials are registered in the U.S only, accounting for 29% of all trials.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the approval of biological products in the U.S. In 2024, the FDA approved a total of 18 novel biologics. As of April 2025, 157,555 clinical trials are registered in the U.S only, accounting for 29% of all trials. Canada: The Canadian government has launched numerous initiatives to support environmental sustainability. The government launched the “2022-2026 Federal Sustainable Development Strategy” to support the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Suitable Manufacturing Infrastructure Promotes Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the bioprocess bags market during the forecast period. The availability of suitable manufacturing infrastructure encourages foreign manufacturers to set up their biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific countries. The burgeoning pharma and biotech sector and the growing number of biotech startups boost the market. The increasing investments and collaborations also contribute to market growth. The growing research and development activities due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders propel the demand for bioprocess bags.

China: The Chinese government developed a comprehensive national strategy to enhance the innovation capabilities of its domestic biotech sector. The strategy includes incentives, start-up incubators, reimbursement for innovative therapies, and public-private partnerships.

The Chinese government developed a comprehensive national strategy to enhance the innovation capabilities of its domestic biotech sector. The strategy includes incentives, start-up incubators, reimbursement for innovative therapies, and public-private partnerships. India: In 2024, India emerged as the largest private equity buyout in the healthcare sector in Asia-Pacific, accounting for 26% of the deal volumes. Over the past two years, investments have been made in the provider and related services space and biopharma and related services.

Segmental Outlook

Type Insights

The 2D bioprocess bags segment held a dominant presence in the bioprocess bags market in 2024. 2D bioprocess bags are generally used for storage, transport, and fill-finish bioprocessing. They are preferred for smaller-scale operations, such as research and distribution. They can store biopharma products from around 20 mL to 50 L. The growing research and development activities boost the segment’s growth. Research activities, such as media preparation, cell cultures, and preparation of sera and buffers, facilitate the use of 2D bags.

The 3D bioprocess bags segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. 3D bags are commonly employed in upstream and downstream processing, as well as fill/finish bioprocessing operations. They are used for large-scale processes, including manufacturing. They have a capacity of 50 L to 3,000 L. They are available in different shapes, like cylindrical, cubical, and conical. 3D bags play a vital role in handling liquid substances to improve manufacturing workflow.

Workflow Insights

The upstream process segment led the largest share of the bioprocess bags market in 2024. Upstream bioprocessing is a primary stage of bioprocess comprising various tasks from cell line development and cultivation to culture expansion of the cells through harvest. This step is essential for producing biologics, such as antibiotics, insulin, vaccines, and hormones. The growing demand for such products fosters the segment’s growth. Bioprocess bags offer numerous advantages for the upstream process, including contamination prevention and efficient storage and transportation.

The downstream process segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Downstream processing is a subsequent step after upstream processing that involves cell disruption, harvesting, and purification, resulting in high-quality products. Bioprocess bags can store and transport products during purification. Moreover, they are also used in the formulation and filling of final products. These bags offer a sterile environment and minimize the risk of contamination.

End-User Insights

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the bioprocess bags market in 2024. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have favorable R&D infrastructure and suitable capital investments to perform complex processes. This also encourages them to adopt advanced equipment, resulting in innovative and high-quality products. The increasing number of pharma and biotech start-ups and rising venture capital investments augment the segment’s growth.

The CMOs & CROs segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. Numerous pharma and biotech companies collaborate with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract research organizations (CROs) to outsource their manufacturing and research requirements. This enables them to reduce costs, get relevant expertise, and focus on product marketing. The availability of advanced facilities and skilled professionals favors the segment’s growth.

Top Companies in the Market

Antylia Scientific

Avantor

BioPharma Dynamics

CellBios Healthcare & Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Dow, Inc.

Esco Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

Kiefel Technologies

Liquidyne Process Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Qosina

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

Sartorius AG

Shandong Huazhilin Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

Sigma Aldrich

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vonco Products, LLC

Recent Breakthroughs in the Bioprocess Bags Market

In November 2024 , Thompson Street Capital Partners and Savillex announced the acquisition of Optimum Processing, Inc., to enhance their product portfolio. The acquisition positioned Savillex as a global leader in innovative fluid handling, container, and containment solutions.

, Thompson Street Capital Partners and Savillex announced the acquisition of Optimum Processing, Inc., to enhance their product portfolio. The acquisition positioned Savillex as a global leader in innovative fluid handling, container, and containment solutions. In June 2024, Qosina announced a collaboration with Polestar Technologies to adopt the iDOT Single-Use Sensor Bag Ports to its portfolio. The product offers non-invasive monitoring of pH and dissolved oxygen (DO) in single-use bags. Qosina will provide large and small customers with high service levels, an extensive product portfolio, and technical expertise, benefiting Polestar Technologies.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

2D Bioprocess Bags

3D Bioprocess Bags

Other Bags & Accessories



By Workflow

Upstream Process

Downstream Process

Process Development



By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

CMOs & CROs

Academic & Research Institutes



By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





