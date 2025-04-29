VTRS Investors Have the Opportunity to Lead the Viatris Securities Fraud Lawsuit with Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Viatris To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in Viatris between August 8, 2024 and February 26, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Viatris, Inc. (“Viatris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTRS) and reminds investors of the June 3, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the headwinds impacting Viatris' projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing the significance and risk associated with the impact of the failed inspection at its Indore facility and corresponding warning letter. In truth, the Viatris class action lawsuit alleges, Viatris' efforts to downplay the ramifications of the failed U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") inspection fell short of reality, the impact to Viatris' projected fiscal year 2025 finances from the combination of the ongoing remediation efforts at the facility, the inability for the facility to manufacture and ship key products for Viatris, particularly Lenalidomide, the inability for Viatris to convince the FDA to expand the exempt list to include such drugs, and an associated impact on shipments to other regions from the Indore facility was significant and resulted in much more than "a little bit" of a headwind.

On February 27, 2025, Viatris announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 and provided disappointing fiscal 2025 guidance. The Company attributed below-expectation guidance on "the expected financial impact from Indore facility warning letter and import alert."

Following this news, the price of Viatris' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $11.24 per share on February 26, 2025, Viatris' stock price fell to $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025, a decline of about 15.21% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Viatris’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Viatris class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/VTRS or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

