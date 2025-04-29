AscellaHealth Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2025 American Business Awards®

Stevie winners will be celebrated during gala event on June 10 in New York





BERWYN, Pa., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, proudly announces it is the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees category in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. AscellaHealth was nominated in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year category for organizations with under 2,500 employees.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year, highlighting our global growth and strengthened ability to improve access to specialty pharmaceuticals and innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex conditions," says Dea Belazi, CEO of AscellaHealth. "Our exceptional growth has been fueled by strategic acquisitions that have enhanced our capacity to better serve patients, optimize therapeutic outcomes and solidify our position in the market. This award also reflects the expertise and dedication of our team, whose commitment to patient-centered care continues to drive our financial success, operational excellence and ongoing global expansion."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

