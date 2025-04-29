Minister Gayton McKenzie opens 2nd G20 Culture Working Group Session in Sandton, 5 May

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie, in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, cordially invites members of the media to attend the 2nd G20 Culture Working Group session. The two-day event will be held from Monday, 5 May to Tuesday, 6 May 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, under the G20 theme: “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.” This theme underscores the commitment to positioning culture as a catalyst for solidarity, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

Minister McKenzie will deliver the keynote address during the official opening ceremony. This significant gathering forms part of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, the first to be hosted on African soil. The session will serve as a platform for in-depth discussions on four key priorities:

Safeguarding and restitution of cultural heritage to uphold and protect human rights. Integrating cultural policies into socio-economic strategies to promote inclusive and rights-based development. Leveraging digital technologies for the preservation, promotion, and sustainability of culture. Exploring the intersection of culture and climate change and shaping global responses through cultural insight.

The inclusion of Culture as a dedicated Working Group reflects a growing global recognition of its fundamental role in achieving sustainable development goals, as outlined in Africa’s Agenda 2063

The session will unfold as follows:

Date: Monday, 05 – Tuesday, 06 May 2025.

Time: 09h00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

NB: - Members of the media who wish to cover the G20 Culture Working Group are therefore requested to complete the attached accreditation form & send it back to madimetjam@dsac.gov.za by Thursday, 01 May@16:00.

For RSVPs enquiries, contact Mr Madimetja Moleba│Cell: +27 (0) 66 301 4675 (Call & WhatsApp)

For other media enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica