Trade, Industry and Competition hosts South Africa-Nigeria Private Sector Engagement Session, 30 Apr

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in collaboration with MTN Group, will host the South Africa-Nigeria Private Sector Engagement Session on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, at 13:00. The session will take place at MTN’s Head Office on 14th Avenue in Roodepoort. This strategic dialogue is part of ongoing efforts to deepen economic cooperation between South Africa and Nigeria—two of the continent’s most influential economies.

The session will engage South African companies currently operating in Nigeria, as well as those with a demonstrated interest in exploring new commercial opportunities in the Nigerian market. It aims to create a platform for meaningful dialogue between public and private sector stakeholders, supporting trade and investment facilitation between the two countries.

This engagement follows a commitment made during the 11th Session of the Nigeria–South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC), held in South Africa in December 2024. At that session, both parties agreed to convene the inaugural meeting of the Joint Ministerial Advisory Council on Trade, Industry and Investment (JMACITI) during the 2025/26 financial year.

JMACITI—originally launched on 1 December 2021 during the 10th BNC in Abuja—serves as a key mechanism for strengthening bilateral economic relations and coordinating joint initiatives under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, who will lead the engagement, says that the session will mark an important milestone in the broader vision of a more integrated and competitive African economy.

“This session is not only about market access, it is about forging strategic partnerships that advance intra-African trade and foster industrial development under the AfCFTA,” says Tau.

He adds that open dialogue between government and business is central to building a conducive environment for trade and investment.

“We are intentional about creating policy frameworks that enable South African firms to expand across the continent. Constructive, collaborative platforms like this are vital for identifying opportunities, removing barriers, and ensuring our economic diplomacy has real impact,” he says.

The engagement will also provide an update on preparations for the inaugural JMACITI meeting and offer a forum to explore opportunities for joint ventures, value chain integration, and cooperation in key sectors such as manufacturing, the digital economy, agriculture, infrastructure, and financial services.

This session underscores South Africa’s commitment to regional integration and its ongoing efforts to unlock the continent’s economic potential through strategic partnerships and private-sector participation.

For RSVPs contact Mr Charles Mnisi at Cmnisi@thedtic.gov.za or via telephone at 012 394 1721/082 520 3475.

