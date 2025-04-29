Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola leads accountability and assessment oversight visit to the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, 29 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola, accompanied by the Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr. Zolile Williams, will lead an accountability and assessment oversight visit to the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

This oversight visit, conducted under the theme “Every Municipality Must Work,” forms part of an ongoing series of strategic visits to identified priority Districts and Metros across the country. These engagements are an important component of the broader implementation of the District Development Model (DDM) which is a transformative, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach that seeks to ensure integrated planning, enhance coordination among the three spheres of government, and drive sustainable, inclusive development at local levels.

The Deputy Minister’s visit aims to assess the state of governance, service delivery, and institutional performance within the Metro, with a particular focus on strengthening accountability mechanisms, revitalizing governance structures, and addressing operational inefficiencies. Additionally, it is intended to serve as a catalyst for accelerated and effective service delivery, ensuring that the Metro functions optimally and responsively to meet the needs of its communities.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister and the MEC will engage with the Metros leadership and key stakeholders to assess the operational performance of the Metro.

Members of the media are invited to cover the visit scheduled to take place as follows:

Date* : 29 April 2025

Time* : 09h00

Venue* : East London – Regent Hotel

Media will be given an opportunity to cover the first part of the engagement, which will reflect on the purpose of the meeting, expectations, and the expected outcomes. In addition, there will be an opportunity to interview the leadership that will be in attendance.

For media enquiries, kindly contact:

Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904 (National CoGTA)

#GovZAUpdates