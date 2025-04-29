Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola conducts oversight visit to the Sekhukhune District Municipality, 30 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola, accompanied by the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA) in Limpopo, Mr. Basikopo Rogers Makamu, will conduct an oversight visit to the Sekhukhune District Municipality in Limpopo Province.

This high-level oversight engagement forms part of the broader COGTA initiative themed “Every Municipality Must Work”, aimed at revitalizing governance structures, accelerating service delivery, and reinforcing municipal functionality across the country.

The visit is aligned with the implementation of the District Development Model (DDM) – a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach designed to ensure coordinated planning, integrated service delivery, and holistic development across all spheres of government. Under this framework, targeted support is provided to priority municipalities to address deep-rooted governance and service delivery challenges.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister and the MEC will engage with local leaders, traditional authorities, and key stakeholders to assess the operational performance of the Sekhukhune District Municipality and its local municipalities.

The oversight visit will further serve as a strategic platform for collaborative problem-solving, with the aim of identifying actionable solutions, catalyzing innovation, and unlocking socio-economic opportunities within the District.

Media are invited to cover the oversight visit as follows:

Date: 30 April 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Sekhukhune District Municipality Council Chamber, Groblersdal, Limpopo

Media will be given an opportunity to cover the first part of the meeting which will reflect on the purpose of the meeting, expectations and the expected outcomes. In addition, there will be an opportunity to interview the leadership that will in attendance.

For media enquiries, kindly contact:

Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904 (National CoGTA)

