Opus One Gold Corporation Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche af a Private Placement

MONTREAL, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corporation (OOR: TSXV) (“Opus One Gold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the closing on April 25, 2025 of a second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares (“FT Shares”) and units of the Company (the “Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $578,450.25 (the “Offering”).

In total, the Company issued 5,353,850 FT Shares for gross proceeds of $348,000.25 at a price per FT Share of $0.065 and 4,190,000 Units for gross proceeds of $230,450 at a price per Unit of $0.055, with each Unit being comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”, and together, the “Warrants”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share (each a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

In aggregate, and including the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued 20,234,620 FT Shares and 4,190,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,545,700.30. The gross amount raised from the issuance of FT Shares will be used by the Company for exploration on its mineral exploration properties and the net proceeds raised from the issuance of Units will be used for general working capital of the Company and payment of fees related to the Offering.

The FT Share and Units were offered by way of the “accredited investor” exemption under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada. The Units, FT Shares, Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares are subject to a four-month hold period in Canada following the closing of the Offering.

In aggregate, the Company paid $26,150 in cash finders fees and issued a total of 369,230 compensation warrants to arm’s length finders, with each such compensation warrant being exercisable for a period of 24 months following the closing at a price of $0.10 per Share.

Closing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.

Clarification regarding previous private placement

On December 24, 2024, the Company announced the closing of a private placement of units and flow-through shares of the company. The Company wishes to clarify the number of finders’ warrants and cash finders fees issued and paid during the course of this offering as being 995,636 finders’ warrants exercisable for one common share at a price per share of $0.055 for a period of 2 years and $101, 460 in cash finders’ fees to arm’s length finders.

ABOUT OPUS ONE GOLD CORPORATION

Opus One Gold Corporation is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or and Matagami areas.

