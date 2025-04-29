1984 Chevrolet Celebrity Sedan Wins Best of Show at Best Fest 2025

7.3K-Mile 1984 Chevy Celebrity goes from Junkyard to Winning Best of Show

In a stunning upset, a 1984 Chevrolet Celebrity sedan with only 7.3K original miles saved from a junkyard wins the inaugural 70s, 80s, and 90s car show.

I firmly believe there is a story under the hood of every classic car, so when I heard the car's history, I felt it represented what we were trying to create with Best Fest,” said Samsel.” — Rudy Samsel

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guys With Rides, an online dealer-free community and marketplace for car enthusiasts, successfully held its inaugural “Best Fest” car show, which focused on classic rides built in the Malaise (1972-1984) and Rad Eras (1980-1999).

RAD Era (1980-1999) auto enthusiasts in the Northeast have felt the impact of a lack of RADwood car shows for two consecutive years since Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) bought the rights to that franchise. Guys With Rides stepped up by hosting Best Fest 2025, held on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Flying W Airport (60 Fostertown Road, Medford, New Jersey 08055), with an event welcoming classic vehicles from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

The Chevrolet Celebrity, a front-wheel-drive sedan often overlooked in collector circles, captivated attendees with the fact that, despite having only 7,300 original miles, the car inexplicably found its way into a junkyard where it rested, untouched, for twenty years before the current caretaker rescued it and made it roadworthy once again.

Rudy Samsel, Co-founder of GuysWithRides, noted that while the show’s attendees voted for the best 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s vehicles, he had the final say in choosing the Best of Show. “I firmly believe there is a story under the hood of every classic car, so when I heard the owner’s tale about their ride, I felt it best represented what we were trying to create with Best Fest,” said Samsel. He went on to say, “RADwood originally started to give a home to an ‘unloved period of cars. While RADwood now focuses on the more popular cars of the period, often with curated displays, the Chevy Celebrity symbolized what we were trying to create with Best Fest.”

