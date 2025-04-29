ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Record 126-Day Gulf Red Snapper Recreational Season for 2025

DESTIN, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a record-breaking 126-day Gulf Red Snapper recreational season for 2025, the longest season since Florida assumed management of Gulf red snapper. The expanded season includes additional summer and fall fishing days from 2024, offering anglers more opportunities to fish over major holidays such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, and Thanksgiving.

“Florida is the fishing capital of the world—with 4 million licensed anglers and generations of families who enjoy our waters. After setting a record last year, we’re doing it again with the longest Gulf Red Snapper season in state history, giving Floridians and visitors even more time to fish on Florida’s waterways, said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Smart state management of Gulf waters has allowed us to offer these record-breaking opportunities to Floridians year after year.”

“We want to thank Governor DeSantis for once again demonstrating Florida's commitment to being the Fishing and Boating Capital of the world," said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto. "With more weekend and holiday opportunities, families will have more chances than ever to enjoy Florida’s unparalleled fishing opportunities and create long-lasting memories."

“The Gulf recreational red snapper season is a highly anticipated and celebrated event for anglers nationwide, emphasizing Florida's exemplary fishing resources," noted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young. “This record-long season results from the strong data collected through the State Reef Fish Survey, which Governor DeSantis, the Florida Legislature, and our recreational anglers have consistently supported.”

The 2025 Gulf red snapper season is open to those fishing from private recreational vessels or charter vessels. The summer season will begin over Memorial Day Weekend, from May 24 – May 26, and reopen June 1 through July 31. The fall season will include the following dates:

September 1 –14

September 19 – 21

September 26 – 28

October 3 –5

October 10 – 12

October 17 – 19

October 24 – 26

October 31 – November 2

November 7 – 9, 11 (Veterans Day)

November 14 –16,

November 21 – 23

November 27 – 30 (Thanksgiving weekend)

December 5 – 7

December 12 –14

December 19 – 21

December 25 – 28 (Christmas weekend)

Florida’s ability to offer this extended season is made possible by the data-driven management approach of the Florida’s State Reef Fish Survey (SRFS).

In the event of weather-related closures impacting the fishing days, Florida will evaluate the option to add additional Gulf Red Snapper dates later in the year.

Anyone fishing for red snapper from a private recreational vessel—in state or federal waters—must be registered as a State Reef Fish Angler (with annual renewal), even if exempt from fishing license requirements. Registration is available at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

For more on recreational snapper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine.

[[SHARE_THIS]]