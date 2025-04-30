Therasage Announces TheraVibe™: A New Advancement in Wearable Wellness Technology

Therasage.com TheraVibe™ Stack Your Hacks™ with TheraVibe™-

herasage unveils TheraVibe™, a new line of wearable frequency-infused patches designed to support natural energy, recovery, and vitality.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therasage, a leading innovator in natural wellness technologies, today announced the official launch of TheraVibe™, a wearable wellness product line designed to support the body's natural balance through frequency-infused patches.

TheraVibe™ represents a new evolution in the company’s ongoing mission to blend nature’s wisdom with modern science. Building on more than two decades of experience in infrared therapy, PEMF, and detoxification technologies, Therasage continues to expand its offerings with innovations that meet the growing demand for accessible, at-home wellness solutions.

About TheraVibe™

The TheraVibe™ line consists of non-transdermal, frequency-infused patches that interact with the body’s biofield—the energetic blueprint believed to guide biological regulation and healing. Using a proprietary imprinting process, each patch carries vibrational signatures derived from natural earth energies, plant essences, and harmonics.

Unlike traditional products that deliver active ingredients, TheraVibe™ patches are designed to deliver subtle energetic cues, supporting the body’s natural rhythms without introducing chemicals or synthetic compounds.

According to Robby Besner, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Therasage, “TheraVibe is about meeting people where they are. In today’s fast-paced world, people need intuitive, portable ways to support their health naturally. Our goal was to create a tool that offers support without adding complexity.”

The TheraVibe™ Product Range

Each TheraVibe™ patch is designed to target a specific area of human wellness:

Ultimate Recovery: Supports circulation and post-exercise tissue recovery.

Ultimate Immunity: Aims to strengthen immune resilience.

Ultimate Mito: Focuses on boosting mitochondrial energy production.

Ultimate Performance: Supports mental clarity, brainwave balance, and physical flexibility.

Ultimate Relief: Assists in calming the nervous system and promoting relaxation.

Patches can be worn individually or layered to create a customized wellness approach, often guided by intuitive placement or the use of Traditional Chinese Medicine meridian points.

The Science Behind Frequency Wellness

Biofield science has demonstrated that low-frequency electromagnetic signals may influence cellular function, reduce inflammation, and support overall health. Frequency-based wellness solutions like TheraVibe™ align with growing research suggesting that subtle vibrational patterns can help regulate the body’s natural healing mechanisms.

Besner added, “Nature speaks in frequencies. From the earth’s magnetic resonance to the gentle oscillations in water and plants, life is built on energy patterns. TheraVibe honors these ancient principles through a modern, wearable form.”

A Shift Toward Simplicity in Wellness

The introduction of TheraVibe™ reflects a larger movement within the wellness community toward simplifying health support strategies. Rather than relying solely on complex interventions, many individuals are seeking intuitive, nature-inspired tools that integrate easily into daily life.

Therasage’s leadership believes that wearable wellness solutions like TheraVibe™ will play an increasing role in empowering individuals to take proactive steps toward resilience, recovery, and vitality in the years ahead.

Availability

TheraVibe™ is now available through Therasage’s official website. Details about each patch and educational resources on frequency wellness are available at www.therasage.com.

About Therasage

Therasage is a family-owned wellness company pioneering natural healing technologies for over 20 years. The company’s offerings include infrared therapy, PEMF, red light, ozone-enhanced detox, and frequency-based wellness innovations. With a mission to make healing affordable, accessible, and natural, Therasage continues to lead the way in creating tools that empower individuals to take control of their health and vitality.

Learn more at www.therasage.com.

