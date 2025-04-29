HTX Launches $TRUMP Promotions: 20% APY, $20,000 Trading Competition, and 0 Fees

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX is launching a series of exclusive promotions for $TRUMP, offering users multiple ways to boost earnings and capture market opportunities amid surging global interest in the token.





Learn more about the $TRUMP promotions:

https://www.htx.com.gt/en-us/mars/web/activity-center?callId=174581400284440

Seize the Momentum with $TRUMP Promotions

1. Earn $TRUMP with 20% APY - Flexible and Instant Access

Starting April 26 at 16:00 (UTC), HTX launched a special $TRUMP Flexible Earn offer. Users can subscribe to the $TRUMP Earn product and enjoy an annualized return of up to 20% with hourly compounding. Funds can be deposited and withdrawn at any time for maximum flexibility. Simply log in to the HTX App or website and select the "$TRUMP Flexible" product under "Earn."

2. 0 Trading Fees for $TRUMP/USDT Spot Trading

From April 28 at 10:00 to May 13 at 15:59 (UTC), users can trade the $TRUMP/USDT spot pair with zero trading fees. This limited-time offer lowers trading costs and makes it easier for users to capture potential gains.

3. $TRUMP Trading Competition to Share 20,000 USDT - Race to the Top

HTX is hosting a $TRUMP Trading Competition from April 27 at 10:00 to May 4 at 10:00 (UTC).

Participants who trade $TRUMP spot will be ranked by total trading volume for a chance to share a 20,000 USDT prize pool.

Bonus: $TRUMP leveraged trades will count 3x toward the total volume.

Note: Users must register on the event page to qualify for rewards.

HTX: Empowering Users with Quality Digital Asset Opportunities

Through Earn promotions, fee-free trading offers, and trading competitions, HTX continues to create a low-cost, high-liquidity trading environment. The $TRUMP campaigns are part of HTX’s broader efforts to enhance user opportunities through curated digital asset offerings, while continuously optimizing platform experience and driving sustainable growth across the global user base.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by HTX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

