Arqit, in collaboration with Equus and Intel, demonstrates a world-first Quantum-Safe CSfC-Compliant MACP Architecture for Classified Mobile Communications

Post-quantum security with minimal performance impact

LONDON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, in collaboration with Equus Compute Solutions (ECS) and Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), announce the world’s first quantum-safe CSfC-Compliant MACP Architecture for Classified Mobile Communications secured by symmetric key agreement.

The companies have worked together to successfully develop, demonstrate and validate a Mobile Access Capability Package (MACP) architecture that is compliant with the U.S. National Security Agency’s (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) programme and resistant to threats from quantum computing.

This innovation introduces a quantum-secure, nested IPsec tunnelling configuration using Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform (SKA-Platform™), strongSwan VPN, and the Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design with Intel Xeon D processor and Intel Ethernet Controller E810. The MACP architecture meets CSfC security requirements while eliminating the scale and logistics issues of traditional key management methods, modernising secure mobile access to classified data.

The NSA’s MACP framework provides secure mobile access to classified networks by requiring two layers of commercial encryption. The Equus/Intel/Arqit collaboration demonstrates post-quantum symmetric encryption, mitigating risk from cryptographically relevant quantum computers (CRQCs) while maintaining performance and scalability.

Arqit’s SKA-Platform enables symmetric keys to be agreed dynamically and securely between VPN endpoints, removing the need for manual keying processes such as couriering, loading or auditing, an operational breakthrough for CSfC architectures. Performance tests achieved 90% throughput retention across dual-encrypted tunnels in realistic environments, demonstrating minimal performance impact while delivering post-quantum security. More information and test results can be found in the white paper here .

“Mission-critical networks require more than Zero Trust, they demand quantum-resilient security and edge intelligence,” said Andy Leaver, CEO of Arqit. “Together with Intel and Equus, we’ve demonstrated how secure user-to-app access can be maintained in the most hostile environments, without sacrificing performance or flexibility. We’re proud to help enable quantum-safe classified access at scale.”

“This development proves the feasibility of achieving CSfC compliance while preparing for the quantum threat. It’s a leap forward in secure communications for government and enterprise alike,” said Jay Lawrence, CEO of ECS. “We’re proud to bring together innovation in hardware and software to solve such a pressing challenge.”

“Intel is committed to delivering easy to use, cost effective and high-performance computing platforms to enable quantum resistant networking,” said Bob Ghaffari, VP and General Manager of Intel’s Enterprise and Cloud Networking Division. “This collaboration shows the Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design is an excellent platform for establishing quantum safe networking in the most demanding environments.”

From 28 April – 1 May 2025, the Post-Quantum Security for Mobile Classified Data Access solution will be demonstrated at RSA Conference, San Francisco on the Arqit stand (Moscone North Expo, Booth 5379).

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) supplies a unique encryption software service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Compatible with NSA CSfC Components and meeting the demands of NSA CSfC Symmetric Key Management Requirements Annexe 1.2. and RFC 8784, Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform uses a lightweight software agent that allows end point devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and facilitate Zero Trust Network Access. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents. It also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. In September 2024, Arqit was named as an IDC Innovator for Post-Quantum Cryptography, 2024. Arqit is winner of two GSMA Global Mobile Awards, The Best Mobile Security Solution and The CTO Choice Award for Outstanding Mobile Technology, at Mobile World Congress 2024, recognised for groundbreaking innovation at the 2023 Institution of Engineering and Technology Awards and winner of the National Cyber Awards’ Cyber Defense Product of the Year 2024 and Innovation in Cyber Award 2022, as well as the Cyber Security Awards’ Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award 2022. Arqit is ISO 27001 Standard certified. www.arqit.uk

About Equus

Equus (ECS), a leading provider of innovative IT solutions and services for over 30 years, is dedicated to designing, building, and managing cutting-edge digital infrastructure solutions. Specializing in technology-enabled compute solution optimization, including Immersion Cooling, AI and 5G implementation strategies, our agile, customer-centric team tailors hardware and advisory services to the unique needs of growing, technology-forward businesses. Simply, we empower businesses with the customized IT solutions needed to thrive in a digitally transformed world. Learn more at equuscs.com

