“Planting the Conversation” for Mental Health Awareness Month

Gardenuity cultivating wellness as gardening gains traction in clinical and corporate wellness initiatives

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As mental health challenges continue to rise in workplaces globally, “Gardenuity for Business,” the B2B wellness solution from Gardenuity, is scaling its efforts to help companies care for their teams. Donna Letier, co-founder of Gardenuity, is “planting the conversation” about the benefits of gardening during Mental Health Awareness Month, which runs throughout May, and beyond.

Recent studies show that mental health-related absenteeism costs U.S. businesses an estimated $47.6 billion annually, while turnover related to burnout and stress can cost companies up to twice an employee’s salary. In response, HR and executive leaders are turning to science-backed tools that are easy to implement and deliver real results.

“At Gardenuity, we believe mental wellness should be as accessible to everyone,” said Letier. “Whether your employees are remote, hybrid, or on-site, ‘Gardenuity for Business’ is designed to support the whole person through gardens and gardening experiences, improving focus and connection and reducing stress as well as enhancing team culture.”

“Gardenuity for Business” partners with companies of all sizes, including Fortune 500 brands, hospitals, school systems, and nonprofits, to deliver custom employee wellness programs, integrating personalized garden kits from desktop herb gardens to seasonal patio kits for offices and homes.

“Supporting mental health isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a smart business strategy,” added Letier. “‘Gardenuity for Business’ helps organizations foster psychological safety, emotional well-being, and stronger human connection.”

Gardenuity partners with major health insurers and corporations to utilize their allotted “wellness dollars,” delivering plants and conducting in-house or virtual seminars to teach employees how to plant and care for their gardens.

Dr. Riteesha Reddy, a board-certified rheumatologist with additional training in integrative and lifestyle medicine, frequently recommends gardening to her patients as part of a broader approach to mental and preventive care.

“Gardening helps to reduce stress and anxiety by reducing cortisol, and it provides mindfulness and gratitude, reward and satisfaction in growing and creating something, sharpened attention and productivity, and a more positive outlook overall,” said Dr. Reddy. “Since harvesting your own produce provokes release of dopamine, a feel-good neurotransmitter, I believe that promoting gardening for Mental Health Awareness Month is paramount.”

The rise in mental health issues has a significant and well-documented impact on a company’s bottom line, affecting everything from productivity and healthcare costs to retention and culture.

According to several sources here is the impact of mental health on a company’s bottom line:

$47.6 billion in absenteeism costs per year in the U.S. due to depression alone

[Source: CDC, 2022]

in absenteeism costs per year in the U.S. due to depression alone [Source: CDC, 2022] Employees experiencing mental health issues are 35% less productive , even when physically present — known as presenteeism

[Source: American Psychiatric Association]

, even when physically present — known as [Source: American Psychiatric Association] Individuals with mental health conditions incur 2–4x higher medical expenses

Chronic stress and burnout often lead to physical health issues (e.g., heart disease, fatigue, autoimmune flare-ups)

[Source: National Alliance on Mental Illness; World Health Organization]

[Source: National Alliance on Mental Illness; World Health Organization] 1 in 3 employees say mental health challenges are a reason they’ve left a job

say mental health challenges are a reason they’ve left a job Replacing an employee can cost 1.5x to 2x their annual salary

[Source: Mind Share Partners 2023 Mental Health at Work Report]

About Gardenuity

Gardenuity is a wellness company rooted in the science of gardening. By designing curated gardens and gardening experiences that are personalized, portable, and seasonal, Gardenuity brings the therapeutic power of growing into homes, offices, and communities. In collaboration with employers, healthcare providers, and individuals, the company promotes whole-person wellness, connecting people with nature, their food, and each other. Gardenuity has partnered with more than 500 organizations and facilitated over five million harvests, making well-being as simple and rewarding as growing your own herbs, desktop gardens and microgreens.

Gardenuity is a female-founded company based out of Dallas, Texas with patented technology, serving organizations across the country.

About Donna Letier

Donna Letier is the founder and CEO of Gardenuity, a company she launched to make gardening accessible, purposeful, and impactful for modern lifestyles. With a background in brand strategy and a passion for wellness, Letier has reimagined gardening as a tool for mental health, team building, and personal growth. She partners with leading employers, health professionals, and community organizations to integrate gardening into wellness initiatives that promote resilience and connection.

Media Contact

Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners

deborah@zitopartners.com

+1 (201) 403-8185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05e4fd51-ea85-49a7-8cbf-c5dcd1038724

Gardenuity for Business Gardenuity for Business

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.