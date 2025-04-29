Versaterm Names Corey Roberts as Vice President of Sales, CAD and RMS Solutions

Roberts brings over two decades of public safety technology experience and a proven track record in leadership, sales and wellness innovation

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm, a global leader in public safety solutions, today announced the appointment of Corey Roberts as Vice President of Sales, CAD and RMS solutions. This marks a significant step in Versaterm’s accelerated growth strategy and reflects the company’s continued focus on modernizing technologies for first responders. Roberts will be responsible for the go-to-market execution and growth initiatives for the company’s portfolio of mission-critical platforms across North America.

Roberts brings over two decades of leadership experience in the public safety software industry. Previously, he served as President and CEO of Mindbase, where he advanced the company’s mission to transform first responder wellness through proactive mental health support. Versaterm later acquired Mindbase. Earlier in his career, Roberts held key leadership positions at Motorola Solutions and Spillman Technologies, where he oversaw technical sales, client success and implementation initiatives.

“Corey brings strong operational leadership and a customer-centric approach that aligns with our values and long-term strategy,” said Adam Schwartz, Chief Revenue Officer of Versaterm. “His success in building Mindbase and understanding the evolving needs of public safety agencies positions him to drive the next phase of growth for our CAD and RMS solutions.”

Versaterm’s CAD and RMS offer flexible, cloud-ready architecture that supports standalone deployment and seamless integration, with advanced dispatching algorithms, flexible mobility and advanced link analysis. Designed around the jobs of public safety professionals, Versaterm’s solutions prioritize ease of use, user needs and operational efficiency.

“I’m excited to take on this expanded role and help accelerate Versaterm’s growth in CAD and RMS,” said Corey Roberts. “We’re building solutions that enhance operational performance and support the overall well-being of responders. I look forward to continuing to deliver value to our customers and driving meaningful outcomes across the public safety landscape.”

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Formed in 1977, we are on a journey to build an ecosystem that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com, LinkedIn, or X, formerly Twitter.

