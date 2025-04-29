NeoVolta Sets New Sales Record in April, Surpassing Entire First Quarter in a Single Month

April 2025 Revenue Expected to Shatter Previous Company Highs as Nationwide Growth Accelerates

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today announced that, based on preliminary internal estimates, April 2025 revenue is projected to exceed $2 million — surpassing the company’s total estimated revenue for the entire first quarter of 2025.

NeoVolta previously projected unaudited first quarter revenue exceeding $2 million, representing a year-over-year increase of more than 600%. Now, just one month later, April alone is projected to outperform that milestone — signaling a powerful acceleration in demand across key U.S. markets.

“Delivering record-breaking revenue in April — immediately following a record-breaking first quarter — is a clear signal that our growth trajectory is just beginning,” said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. “We believe this momentum will continue to build as we expand into new markets, grow our installer network, and capitalize on rising demand for reliable, cost-saving energy storage solutions. Even greater milestones lie ahead as we execute our strategy and scale NeoVolta.”

NeoVolta’s rapid expansion is fueled by surging demand for backup power amid ongoing grid instability, rising energy costs, and weather-related disruptions. The company’s broadened installer network, rapid market penetration in Texas, and strengthened distribution are driving this next phase of growth.

NeoVolta expects to announce finalized financial results for the first quarter of 2025 in May 2025.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta’s flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power.

For more information visit: www.NeoVolta.com

Contact: Investor Relations

Email: press@neovolta.com

