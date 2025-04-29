Four-year Follow-up Data on SPRINT® PNS for Low Back Pain Highlights Sustained Pain Relief Avoiding Costly and Invasive Treatments

CLEVELAND, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR announced the publication of long-term follow-up survey data from a prospective, multicenter study that demonstrated significant and sustained pain relief more than four years after treatment with 60-day minimally invasive peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) for chronic low back pain. To understand the long-term impact of treatment with SPRINT PNS, surveys were sent to participants from a prior prospective multicenter study who reported clinically meaningful reductions in pain, disability, or pain interference.

The current publication, “Four-year follow-up from a prospective, multicenter study of percutaneous 60-day peripheral nerve stimulation for chronic low back pain” appears in Pain and Therapy and the findings indicate that, “Percutaneous 60-day PNS can provide durable outcomes that are often sustained for multiple years by patients with chronic axial low back pain who subsequently avoid the need for more invasive treatment interventions.”

Key Results

A majority of long-term respondents (70 percent,16/23) reported clinically substantial (greater than or equal to 50 percent) pain relief and/or clinically meaningful improvements in disability (greater than or equal to 10-point improvement on the Oswestry Disability Index) four or more years after 60-day SPRINT PNS.





An average of four or more years after SPRINT PNS, 70 percent (16/23) of respondents were able to avoid progression to more costly, invasive, or destructive low back pain interventions.





Safety outcomes were not specifically analyzed in the long-term follow-up survey.



Lead author Dr. Christopher Gilmore, MD, of Carolinas Pain Institute and SPR consultant noted, “The sustained pain relief seen in these patients is very impressive given the time since treatment and the strain that real-world physical activity can place on low back pain patients. To see four or more years of continued performance is outstanding; the fact that a majority of respondents have avoided the need for costly invasive implants or destructive surgical intervention suggests this device has had a major impact on their lives.”

“We continue to be encouraged by the clinical outcomes we’re seeing in real-world settings for patients in managing their pain,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR. “Long-lasting pain relief of more than four years that has been experienced by some of these patients is life-changing, allowing them to reclaim their lives.”

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life.™

More information can be found at www.SPRPainRelief.com.

