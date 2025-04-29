What Homeowners Get Wrong About Drain Care And How to Do It Right This Spring

Mr. Rooter Plumbing® shares tips to help homeowners avoid drain issues

WACO, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring may bring blooming flowers and backyard gatherings, but it can also bring unexpected plumbing issues for homeowners who aren’t ready for the season's demands. That’s why Mr. Rooter Plumbing®, a Neighborly® company, is setting the record straight on common plumbing and drain care misconceptions that could cause more harm than good to a home’s plumbing.

“Many homeowners believe they’re doing the right thing, but often are misled by common misconceptions,” said Matt Kunz, president, Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighborly company. “This spring, we’re helping homeowners protect their homes and prevent plumbing issues by helping to clear up the confusion.”

Top Drain Misconceptions

Misinformation about drain care is everywhere. Here are three of the most common false misconceptions — and the facts homeowners need to know:

Misconception 1 : Flushable wipes are safe for your toilet.

: Flushable wipes are safe for your toilet. Fact: Despite the label, most wipes don’t break down like toilet paper. They often clog pipes and damage plumbing systems, leading to expensive repairs.

Despite the label, most wipes don’t break down like toilet paper. They often clog pipes and damage plumbing systems, leading to expensive repairs. Misconception 2: When in doubt, plunge it out.

2: When in doubt, plunge it out. Fact: While useful for minor blockages, plunging with too much force can push clogs deeper or damage pipes. When in doubt, call a professional.

While useful for minor blockages, plunging with too much force can push clogs deeper or damage pipes. When in doubt, call a professional. Misconception 3: Chemical drain openers can fix any clogged pipes with no manual labor.

3: Chemical drain openers can fix any clogged pipes with no manual labor. Fact: Chemical drain openers can do more harm to plumbing than good. Harsh chemical cleaners can corrode pipes over time while polluting the environment and providing only temporary relief.

How to Prevent Clogs and Buildup Before They Start

The easiest solution to fix clogged drains is to prevent them from happening. Mr. Rooter Plumbing recommends the following care and maintenance steps for clean and clear pipes:

Use Drain Guards : Install simple screens in sinks and tubs to catch hair, food scraps, and debris.

: Install simple screens in sinks and tubs to catch hair, food scraps, and debris. Keep grease out : Let cooking grease solidify and toss it in the trash.

: Let cooking grease solidify and toss it in the trash. Watch What You Flush : Only human waste and toilet paper should go in the toilet.

: Only human waste and toilet paper should go in the toilet. Flush with Hot Water: Flushing or running hot water once a month can help prevent buildup.

Flushing or running hot water once a month can help prevent buildup. Try Natural Cleaners: A mix of baking soda and vinegar can break down grime without damaging pipes like harsh chemical cleaners.

A mix of baking soda and vinegar can break down grime without damaging pipes like harsh chemical cleaners. Clear Hair Buildup Regularly: Use a drain tool or tweezers to remove hair before it clogs your pipes.

Garbage Disposal Dos and Don’ts

The garbage disposal is one of the most misunderstood kitchen tools. Keep your garbage disposal in top shape with these tips from Mr. Rooter Plumbing:

Clean your disposal weekly: Use hot water, dish soap, a vinegar solution, or BioChoiceES® to clear buildup.

Use hot water, dish soap, a vinegar solution, or BioChoiceES® to clear buildup. Freshen naturally: Use a mix of dish soap, vinegar and water for a quick clean, or baking soda and vinegar for a deeper cleaning. Use a citrus based cleaner to provide the desired smell.

Use a mix of dish soap, vinegar and water for a quick clean, or baking soda and vinegar for a deeper cleaning. Use a citrus based cleaner to provide the desired smell. Use ice and salt: Grind ice cubes mixed with coarse salt to remove debris .

Grind ice cubes mixed with coarse salt to remove debris Avoid these items in a disposal: Never put grease, coffee grounds, eggshells, potato or banana peels, fibrous foods, bones, fruit pits, or expandable foods like rice or pasta in the disposal.

Never put grease, coffee grounds, eggshells, potato or banana peels, fibrous foods, bones, fruit pits, or expandable foods like rice or pasta in the disposal. Never place hands or fingers inside a disposal. Unplug the garbage disposal before putting anything down the disposal to attempt to remove the object from the grind chamber. Carefully use tongs, pliers or another long tool to remove items that have fallen into the disposal. If you’re still experiencing slow drains, gurgling sounds, foul odors, or garbage disposal issues after following these tips, it may be time to call in the experts. A professional plumber from your local Mr. Rooter Plumbing, can provide an expert assessment and recommend the best solution.



For more information on common drain false beliefs and smart plumbing care, visit mrrooter.com/drain-care or contact your local Mr. Rooter Plumbing professional.

