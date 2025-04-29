Submit Release
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $1.2 Million, or $0.37 per Share, for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

HAMPSTEAD, Md., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank” and, together with the Company, “we”, “us” and “our”), announced that net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $1.2 million, or $0.37 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $1.2 million, or $0.39 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average equity during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 8.22% compared to 9.40% for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average assets during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 0.57% compared to 0.61% for the same period in 2024.

Net interest income was $5.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $321 thousand over the $5.2 million reported for the same period in 2024. The increase was due to a 35 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets to 5.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 4.68% for the same period in 2024. Average earning assets increased $10.6 million to $790.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Average loans increased to $593.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $59.1 million over the $534.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The combination of higher yields on earning assets plus higher average earning asset balances was the primary reason for the increase. Offsetting the increase in interest income was the higher cost of funds in 2025. The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was 2.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.48% for the same period in 2024. Average interest bearing liabilities increased to $650.0 million, an increase of $23.0 million when compared to the $627.0 million reported as of March 31, 2024.

A provision for credit losses of $30 thousand was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to no provision for credit loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s loan portfolio continues to perform at a high level with just four non-accrual loans totaling $2.6 million and two loans more than 30 days delinquent totaling $577 thousand at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income increased slightly to $514 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $504 thousand for the same period in 2024. Mortgage banking income increased $24 thousand, income on bank owned life insurance increased $15 thousand, gains on the sale of investment securities increased $94 thousand, and other fees and commissions increased $37 thousand. The increases were offset by a decrease in service charges of $30 thousand and a decrease in insurance proceeds of $143 thousand due to the non-recurring receipt of insurance proceeds during the first quarter of 2024 in connection with storm damage to the Bank’s office building in Upperco, Maryland.

Noninterest expense was $386 thousand higher for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was due primarily to a $175 thousand increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs, a $101 thousand increase in FDIC premiums, a $33 thousand increase in ATM related costs, and a $96 thousand increase in other expenses. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to legal fees incurred for stockholder matters and additional costs related to the Company’s captive insurance company subsidiary. The Bank’s FDIC assessment expense increased due to higher asset size and higher FDIC assessment rates. The increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment was due primarily to depreciation on the renovations and new equipment for the Bank’s Upperco, Maryland location which was placed in service at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and the Bank’s new Towson, Maryland location that was placed in service during the second quarter of 2024. The increase in ATM related expenses was due to vendor price increases.

Income taxes decreased by $30 thousand during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024 due to lower earnings before taxes. The effective tax rate decreased to 21.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from 22.1% for the same period last year due to an increase in the amount of nontaxable income included in pretax income year over year.

Total assets were $817.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $844.6 million at December 31, 2024. Compared to December 31, 2024, total loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased $17.1 million to $600.0 million at March 31, 2025. Offsetting the increase in loans was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $42.0 million. The decrease was primarily due to the funding of new loans of $17.1 million, a decrease in deposits of $23.2 million, and the repayment of $5.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Deposits decreased to $735.6 million at March 31, 2025 from $758.8 million at December 31, 2024. The Company’s tangible equity was $51.5 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $49.2 million at December 31, 2024.

The book value of the Company’s common stock increased to $18.44 per share at March 31, 2025 from $17.77 per share at December 31, 2024. Book value per share at March 31, 2025 was inclusive of the $15.6 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank’s available for sale (“AFS”) investment portfolio as a result of higher interest rates. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. The AFS investment portfolio is comprised of 72% government agency mortgage backed securities which are fully guaranteed, 22% investment grade non agency mortgage backed securities, less than 1% investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and 5% subordinated debt of other community banks. There is no indication of credit deterioration in any of the bonds and we intend to hold these investments to maturity, so no actual losses are anticipated. The unrealized loss in the AFS investment portfolio did not impact regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio in the calculation of regulatory capital regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

Our Federal Home Loan Bank facility, other borrowing lines available, unpledged securities, brokered deposit access, and cash and cash equivalents provided us with access to approximately $337.8 million of liquidity as of March 31, 2025.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented “Our loan growth remains strong with a $17.1 million increase in net loans over the past quarter. We previously announced the opening of the new Towson Commercial Banking Office. Since its inception in June 2024, the office has produced over $29 million in new commercial loans and $8 million in new relationship deposits through March 31, 2025. We believe that this new office will be instrumental in both loan and deposit growth in 2025. Our asset growth along with the Federal Reserve’s three interest rate decreases over the past seven months have led to positive gains in our net interest margin. Asset quality remains high and our liquidity position remains strong. We continue to believe that Farmers and Merchants is well positioned to grow earnings in 2025.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent company of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, Route 26, and Route 45 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional Maryland branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

 
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
Dollars in thousands except per share and share data
 
  March 31, December 31,
    2025       2024  
     
Assets  
     
Cash and due from banks $ 21,779     $ 63,962  
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits   918       697  
Cash and cash equivalents   22,697       64,659  
Certificates of deposit in other banks   100       100  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   123,780       125,713  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit    
losses of $62.5 thousand and $35.6 thousand   21,135       20,499  
Equity security, at fair value   530       518  
Restricted stock, at cost   715       921  
Mortgage loans held for sale   240       157  
Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4.3 million and $4.3 million   600,048       582,993  
Premises and equipment, net   7,316       7,349  
Accrued interest receivable   2,376       2,439  
Deferred income taxes, net   7,246       7,606  
Other real estate owned, net   1,176       1,176  
Bank owned life insurance   15,429       15,324  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net   7,024       7,026  
Other assets   7,746       8,163  
Total assets $ 817,558     $ 844,643  
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
     
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 104,379     $ 107,197  
Interest-bearing   631,219       651,609  
Total deposits   735,598       758,806  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   5,482       5,564  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances   -       5,000  
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs   10,858       11,329  
Accrued interest payable   766       1,003  
Other liabilities   6,306       6,669  
Total liabilities   759,010       788,371  
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,    
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding    
3,175,347 shares in 2025 and 3,166,653 shares in 2024   32       32  
Additional paid-in capital   31,294       31,136  
Retained earnings   42,777       41,613  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (15,555 )     (16,509 )
Total stockholders' equity   58,548       56,272  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 817,558     $ 844,643  
     
     


 
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
Dollars in thousands except per share data
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025     2024  
     
Interest income    
Loans, including fees $ 8,366   $ 6,882  
Investment securities - taxable   1,051     1,579  
Investment securities - tax exempt   156     137  
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets   313     468  
Total interest income   9,886     9,066  
     
Interest expense    
Deposits   4,249     3,101  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   17     23  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   12     13  
Federal Reserve Bank advances   -     622  
Long-term debt   113     134  
Total interest expense   4,391     3,893  
Net interest income   5,495     5,174  
     
Provision for credit losses   30     -  
     
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   5,465     5,174  
     
Noninterest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts   165     195  
Mortgage banking income   29     5  
Bank owned life insurance income   105     90  
Fair value adjustment of equity security   9     (4 )
Gain on sale of investment securities   94     -  
Gain on insurance proceeds, net   -     143  
Other fees and commissions   112     75  
Total noninterest income   514     504  
     
Noninterest expense    
Salaries   2,207     1,976  
Employee benefits   382     606  
Occupancy   328     246  
Furniture and equipment   335     242  
Professional services   173     205  
Automated teller machine and debit card expenses   168     135  
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums   199     98  
Postage, delivery, and armored carrier   78     82  
Advertising   56     48  
Other real estate owned expense   5     3  
Other   567     471  
Total noninterest expense   4,498     4,112  
     
Income before income taxes   1,481     1,566  
Income taxes   316     346  
Net income $ 1,165   $ 1,220  
     
Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.37   $ 0.39  
Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.37   $ 0.39  
     
     


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Dollars in thousands except per share data
       
  As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024       2023  
       
OPERATING DATA      
       
Interest income $ 9,886     $ 9,066     $ 7,051.53  
Interest expense   4,391       3,892       1,395  
Net interest income   5,495       5,174       5,657  
Provision for credit losses   30       -       (270 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   5,465       5,174       5,927  
Noninterest income   514       504       382  
Noninterest expense   4,498       4,112       3,757  
Income before income taxes   1,481       1,566       2,552  
Income taxes   316       346       651  
Net income $ 1,165     $ 1,220     $ 1,901  
       
PER SHARE DATA      
       
Net income (Basic and diluted) $ 0.37     $ 0.39     $ 0.62  
Dividends $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.00  
Book value $ 18.44     $ 17.03     $ 16.53  
       
KEY RATIOS      
       
Return on average assets   0.57 %     0.61 %     1.05 %
Return on average equity   8.22 %     9.40 %     15.49 %
Efficiency ratio   75.23 %     72.42 %     59.55 %
Dividend payout ratio   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   2.81 %     2.69 %     3.24 %
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio   9.48 %     9.39 %     9.97 %
       
       


 
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Dollars in thousands except per share data
       
  As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024       2023  
       
AT PERIOD END      
       
Total assets $ 817,558     $ 794,593     $ 722,679  
Gross loans   604,352       541,398       525,485  
Cash and cash equivalents   22,697       25,633       9,566  
Securities   145,569       182,325       146,300  
Deposits   735,598       655,978       637,309  
Borrowings   10,858       71,742       24,625  
Stockholders' equity   58,548       53,077       50,757  
       
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES      
       
Total assets $ 816,760     $ 799,841     $ 723,106  
Gross loans   593,653       534,566       525,516  
Cash and cash equivalents   26,648       37,224       8,719  
Securities   169,215       208,134       169,873  
Deposits   634,274       550,010       501,185  
Borrowings   4,946       69,551       36,124  
Stockholders' equity   54,127       51,928       49,071  
       
ASSET QUALITY      
       
Nonperforming assets $ 3,789     $ 1,898     $ 1,898  
       
Nonperforming assets/total assets   0.46 %     0.24 %     0.26 %
       
Allowance for credit losses/total loans   0.71 %     0.80 %     0.87 %
       


Contact: Mr. Gary A. Harris
President and Chief Executive Officer
(410) 374-1510, ext. 1104
   

