Beeline Hits $1 Billion in Originations, Driving the Future of Digital Mortgage Lending

Providence, RI, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beeline Loans, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE), a tech-forward mortgage originator delivering fast and flexible financing solutions, today announced it has surpassed $1 billion in closed loan originations since its inception.

“We are certainly moving in a strong direction,” said Nick Liuzza, Co-founder and CEO of Beeline. “Reaching the $1 billion mark is a major milestone for our company. While the broader market has yet to fully normalize, Beeline’s momentum highlights the strength of our platform and the value we are delivering to customers, even in challenging conditions.”

Recent milestones for Beeline include:

Receiving approval to continue listing on Nasdaq

Strategic partnerships with Rabbu and Red Awning to expand reach and offerings

April 2025 is expected to be the strongest month since the market downturn

38% year-over-year growth from 2024 to 2025, compared to 9% average industry growth

Surpassing $1 billion in total loan origination volume

Beeline remains focused on expanding its digital lending platform, strengthening strategic partnerships, and accelerating growth in the evolving mortgage landscape.

About Beeline

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans—whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

