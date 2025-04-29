The International Myeloma Foundation Mourns the Loss of Board Member and Longtime Philanthropist John O’Dwyer

STUDIO CITY, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) announced with great sadness, the passing of one of the IMF’s Board Members and longtime philanthropist John O’Dwyer, who lived with myeloma for 18 years until he peacefully passed this Sunday, April 27, surrounded by family and friends.

IMF Interim CEO and SVP of Strategic Planning Diane Moran said, "John was not just a Board Member; he was a steadfast and loyal friend and supporter of the IMF for nearly two decades His fight to advance science and research to find a cure for myeloma was very personal as he faced the disease for 18 years himself. He supported the IMF as a visionary and as a leader. John will be deeply missed, and the IMF will honor his memory by doubling-down on our mission to improve the lives of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure.”

IMF Chairperson of the Board Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar said, “John’s countless contributions to the IMF established him as a pillar of the myeloma community. John loved the IMF, and we will miss him deeply.”

John O’Dwyer’s devotion to finding a cure for multiple myeloma was personal and passionate. He once said, “When I think of myeloma research, I always say ‘give me the best idea you have, and I’ll help fund it.’”

For nearly two decades, he and his wife Dorothy were embedded in the myeloma community. Upon John’s diagnosis in 2007, the couple learned of the IMF and reached out by phone. Soon, they attended an IMF Patient & Family Seminar as well as a Founders’ Circle Summit. Their relationship with the IMF grew as John was drawn to the IMF’s research initiatives. He once said, “I appreciated the education about myeloma from the IMF, but what I really wanted, and what I wanted to fund, was research toward a cure.”

He did just that: In 2009, John’s philanthropy supported the IMF’s Bank on a Cure®. Also, that year, John became an IMF Board Member. His role in research funding and development was pivotal in launching IMF’s Black Swan Research Initiative® (BSRI®) in 2012.

The BSRI is the IMF’s signature project focused on the path toward a cure. John, through his efforts, witnessed the formation of the BSRI. He was excited about myeloma experts focusing on sensitive and specific diagnostics to identify the disease at an early stage. He saw that “through the Black Swan Research Initiative, researchers can make testing for myeloma a part of routine bloodwork.”

John even stepped in as chair of BSRI to locate donor support and bolster its work, and once said “It’s been interesting working on this initiative so closely and incredibly gratifying working with seasoned and dedicated experts in the field of myeloma in a grassroots way.”

John continued his philanthropy and leadership with the IMF until his passing. For John, no idea was too big or too small if it helped advance the mission and vision of the IMF. For example, in 2024, John understood the significance of the inaugural Iceland Cycling Expedition (ICE). He provided key funding to produce a multiple-award-winning documentary about ICE. This documentary brought visibility and awareness to myeloma patients around the globe and helped raise critical funds to advance the IMF’s research agenda.

Also, he was among the members of the IMF Board who significantly supported the IMF’s 2024 Gala, which highlighted innovation and collaboration through partnerships among academia, industry, and the medical community. To advance science and research, John has contributed more than $1.5 million to the IMF in support of our mission to find a cure for myeloma.

IMF’s Vice President of Development Sylvia Dsouza shared that “I am immensely grateful to John for all that he has done for the IMF and the myeloma community during his lifetime, and we will continue to honor his legacy with our work and efforts each day. John is going to be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and will continue to hold him in our hearts as we go about our work.”

The IMF is beyond grateful to John and his wife Dorothy for their unwavering support of the organization and the myeloma community as a whole. In John’s words, “Given the relatively small size of the myeloma community, each of us must play a part in seeking a cure.”

The International Myeloma Foundation will be able to continue our cure-driven research with the fortitude of John O’Dwyer’s vision guiding us. The team at the IMF sends its deepest sympathies, thoughts, and prayers to IMF Board Member and Philanthropist John O’Dwyer’s family members, friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org.

Follow the IMF on:

X (Formerly Twitter): @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

Panton@myeloma.org

Jason London

Jlondon@myeloma.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.