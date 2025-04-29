MediaViz AI Launches AI Platform for Unmatched Media Curation and Analysis

Faster processing, deeper insights, and seamless integration — MediaViz AI empowers businesses to transform media into actionable intelligence

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaViz AI, a leader in human-centric AI for multimedia, today announced the launch of its most advanced platform yet. This new release combines cutting-edge automation with intuitive analysis to streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and uncover actionable insights for businesses handling large volumes of imagery.

The platform’s standout features include media insights modeled on human perception and advanced analytics, the ability to process up to 60,000 images per hour per AI node with a tenfold increase in speed, and innovative similarity detection that efficiently identifies near-duplicate images across sets of up to one million images. These advancements save time, reduce costs, enhance media organization and search, and unlock opportunities to leverage visual data for strategic decision-making — including areas like personalization and advertising.

“Our goal has always been to deliver AI that works like a trusted team member — precise, fast, and adaptive,” said Troy DeBraal, CEO of MediaViz. “This update enhances speed and accuracy while empowering developers to integrate AI seamlessly into workflows and products. We’re empowering businesses to unlock the true potential of their media, whether that’s adding automation to their platform or leveraging photo data for better advertising.”

The MediaViz API simplifies AI integration with a streamlined design and powerful data outputs, enabling businesses to build tailored solutions. Context-aware analytics deliver actionable insights into emotional tone, scene composition, and patterns, while embedded metadata ensures data remains portable and useful across workflows.

MediaViz AI also improved its personalized continuous learning, allowing the system to evolve and adapt as it is used. This 'AI Agent' approach enables the system to deliver increasingly personalized and precise results tailored to user preferences.

The new technology is now available through MediaViz’s developer- friendly API. Learn more at mediaviz.ai or contact sales@mediaviz.ai .

MediaViz AI is a leader in AI-driven media solutions, providing cutting-edge tools for image curation, analysis, and management. Trusted by industries like DAM systems, photo printing, stock photography, and school portraits, MediaViz delivers scalable, enterprise-ready AI technology that simplifies workflows and empowers smarter decisions. Learn more at mediaviz.ai .

