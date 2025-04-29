XRP News: XenDex Presale To Hit Soft Cap In Few Hours, $XDX Price Rises After Soft Cap Sell Out, Secure Your XDX Now!

SYDNEY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XenDex, the revolutionary all-in-one decentralized exchange built on the XRP Ledger, is on the brink of selling out its presale and early buyers may never see these current prices again, In just the first week of its presale launch, over 30% of the token presale has already been sold, setting the stage for what many now predict could be a complete sellout within 2 weeks.





Currently, excitement grows across the crypto industry amid US SEC dropping the XRP Ripple Lawsuit and clearing ProShares to launch XRP Futures ETFs. A new decentralized finance project, XenDex is seizing the moment to reshape the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

Currently, 1 XRP = 10 XDX, But once the soft cap is filled, 1.25 XRP will be required to purchase 10 XDX.

That’s a 25% increase after the soft cap is raised, and with demand surging, this is the final opportunity to buy $XDX at its lowest possible rate.

The new Ripple based DeFi is already offering its native token for sale at a very cheap price, ready to raise major funds in record time for advancement and further development of the project. The new XRP project has become the talk of the XRP community and investors are already jumping onboard, convinced XDX will deliver massive returns and position itself as XRP’s breakout altcoin by 2025.

XenDex promotes itself as a transformative platform combining the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an ultra-fast and low-fee XRP Ledger (XRP).

Smart contracts are currently undergoing comprehensive audits, and the platform will be fully non-custodial with transparent DAO-based governance. Early adopters participating in the presale will benefit from staking rewards, airdrops, and priority access to upcoming product launches.

As the market looks toward a possible XRP ETF launch, projects like XenDex are building the infrastructure needed to support this wave of adoption. With its blend of automation, community empowerment, and high-speed execution, XenDex is positioning itself as the primary DeFi gateway for XRP-based assets.

Website: https://xendex.net

XenDex Presale: https://xendex.net/presale

Telegram: https://t.me/xendexcommunity

Twitter/X: https://x.com/xendex_xrp

Gitbook Docs: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io

Contact:

Frank Richards

Frank@xendex.net

Disclaimer: This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85f7e1e8-5eee-4a30-9a74-b94f17b1a6ce

