Ernexa Therapeutics Presented Promising Data on Innovative Cell Therapy Treatment at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, presented noteworthy new data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago on April 28. The study showed how engineered cells derived from stem cells could transform the treatment of ovarian cancer. The data revealed that these engineered cells, which release powerful immune-boosting cytokines, not only shrink tumors but also help the body’s immune system to attack the cancer more effectively.

“We’ve taken cells that normally help repair tissues in the body and reprogrammed them to support the immune system in fighting cancer,” said Michael Andreeff, M.D., Ph.D., from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center . Dr. Andreeff was the principal investigator on the study and has long been at the forefront of cancer cell therapy. “This could be a game-changer for cancers that don’t respond well to current treatments.”

This new data builds on earlier work led by Dr. Andreeff, which showed the potential of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) in cancer treatment. In earlier trials, engineered MSCs helped slow the growth of ovarian cancer in patients, but they have not been widely used due to their immune-suppressing nature and other challenges. To address these issues, Ernexa engineered induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transformed them into induced MSCs (iMSCs). These iMSCs were engineered to secrete IL-7 and IL-15, two cytokines that help boost the immune system’s ability to fight cancer. This is the technology behind Ernexa's lead product ERNA-101.

In this study using mice with ovarian cancer, the iMSCs significantly slowed tumor growth and improved survival rates. The treatment led to a greater presence of immune cells in the tumor, including T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, and macrophages – all key players in the body’s defense against cancer. In additional tests, the iMSCs also helped T cells grow and multiply, even in cases of drug-resistant cancer cells. Further tests have shown that these iMSCs are much better at growing and multiplying compared to traditional MSCs.

Overall, the study demonstrated significant promise for ERNA-101 as a more effective, accessible, and scalable treatment for patients in the future. It reinforces Ernexa’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of cancer treatment with innovative and effective therapies.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and autoimmune disease. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

Ernexa is developing two highly innovative cell therapy products, both currently in preclinical stages. ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system’s response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-102 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

