Hanmi Releases 2024 Annual Shareholder Letter

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the release of its 2024 annual letter to shareholders entitled “Successfully Navigating a Dynamic Market Environment” authored by President and Chief Executive Office Bonnie Lee. To view the letter please visit Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC).

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com .

