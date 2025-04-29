Locus Technologies Releases the First Fully Integrated Software Suite for Water Quality, Water Compliance, and Water Sustainability Programs

Suite includes apps for Backflow Prevention, Industrial Pretreatment, Water Metrics, and more

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, announced the release of Locus Water, the first end-to-end, AI-ready software that has been future-proofed for the water utility industry. The suite is uniquely built upon state-of-the-art multitenant cloud, metadata-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture, empowering water and wastewater utilities to adapt to shifting priorities and address current demands without redundant data entry, compatibility issues, or technical gaps.

“Utilities have struggled with fragmented, outdated, or single-purpose systems for too long,” said Neno Duplan, founder and CEO of Locus Technologies. “That’s why Locus Water is a game-changer for water pros trying to keep up with everything from DMRs, CCRs, PFAS and compliance to cyber security and customer outreach. We’re unifying the entire water lifecycle – from source to discharge and from metrics to quality.”

Locus Water is comprised of eight optional and unified software apps: Drinking Water Compliance, Backflow Prevention, Industrial Pretreatment, Water Metrics, Stormwater Inspections, Test Equipment Management, Watershed Maintenance, and Customer Complaints to help water professionals efficiently leverage the data generated by diverse water initiatives for tracking, tasking, and reporting. Additional purpose-built apps are slated for release after the completion of ongoing beta tests with several water districts. As part of the software release, Locus also announced an incentive program to help water utilities quickly migrate to the new technology.

“Water is the world’s most precious resource, and it warrants technology that rises to that level of significance,” said Duplan. “Locus Water enables true digital transformation and raises the bar for the entire industry.”

All applications in the Locus Water collection support data capture from mobile, IoT devices, and API connectors, and they share a common user interface, a workflow engine, a reporting dashboard, GIS, Single Sign-On (SSO) and enterprise-grade security, and configuration tools for power users to adjust the software. The configurable nature of the metadata-driven architecture positions Locus clients to quickly respond to regulatory changes, emerging contaminants, and EHS compliance and ESG/CSRD requirements from the same interface.

To learn more about Locus Water and its water quality and analytical software that has been used by municipal water districts across the U.S. for more than a decade, please visit http://www.locustec.com.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), sustainability, and EHS compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997, Locus pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Sempra, Corteva, Chevron, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus. Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For further information regarding Locus and its commitment to excellence in SaaS solutions, please visit http://www.locustec.com or email info@locustec.com.

