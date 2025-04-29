Gift Cards Market Set to Soar by 2035: In-Depth Analysis, Trends Across Type, Distribution, End Use, and Global Regions

Gift Cards Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --In 2023, Gift Cards Market Size was projected to be worth $423.49 billion (USD). By 2035, the gift card market is projected to have grown from 444.15 billion USD in 2024 to 750 billion USD. During the forecast period (2025-2035), the gift cards market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is anticipated to be approximately 4.88%.Gift cards have evolved from mere holiday or birthday gestures to a powerful payment tool, loyalty driver, and business incentive. Fueled by rising digitalization, the proliferation of e-commerce, and the increasing demand for flexible and secure gifting options, gift cards are no longer seasonal luxuries — they have become year-round financial instruments. Gift cards have evolved from mere holiday or birthday gestures to a powerful payment tool, loyalty driver, and business incentive. Fueled by rising digitalization, the proliferation of e-commerce, and the increasing demand for flexible and secure gifting options, gift cards are no longer seasonal luxuries — they have become year-round financial instruments. Businesses across sectors such as retail, food and beverage, hospitality, and tech are leveraging gift cards to enhance customer retention, streamline promotions, and deliver seamless consumer experiences.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞
• Amazon
• Coinstar
• Gap
• Nordstrom
• Blackhawk Network
• Walmart
• Google
• Apple
• Best Buy
• Target
• eBay
• Visa
• Mastercard
• Starbucks

The report classifies the Gift Cards Market by Type into three major categories: Physical Gift Cards, E-Gift Cards, and Printable Gift Cards. Physical gift cards, traditionally sold through retail outlets, continue to hold a strong market share, particularly among consumers who prefer tangible gifts. However, E-Gift Cards have seen exponential growth in recent years, becoming the preferred choice for digital-native customers and global corporations seeking fast, contactless, and environmentally friendly alternatives. Their instant delivery capabilities, customizable designs, and secure redemption processes make them especially popular in the post-pandemic economy. Printable gift cards occupy a unique space between physical and digital, offering the personalization of a hard copy with the convenience of digital access.In terms of Distribution Channels, the gift cards market is segmented into Online, Retail Stores, and Mobile Applications. Online channels are emerging as the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing internet penetration, mobile wallet adoption, and the convenience of 24/7 shopping. E-commerce platforms and brand websites have become essential avenues for issuing and redeeming gift cards, particularly during peak shopping seasons. Retail Stores continue to perform well, particularly for last-minute purchases or for customers who prefer in-person experiences. Meanwhile, Mobile Applications are revolutionizing how gift cards are bought and used, especially among younger demographics who are deeply engaged with smartphones. Retailers and fintech companies are integrating gift card functionality directly into their apps, allowing users to manage balances, make purchases, and even gift cards via messaging and social platforms.The End Use segmentation provides insight into the multifaceted applications of gift cards. Personal Use remains the leading segment, encompassing birthdays, weddings, graduations, holidays, and personal milestones. Consumers value the flexibility, variety, and convenience that gift cards offer, allowing recipients to choose their own gifts. Corporate Use is rapidly expanding as organizations increasingly use gift cards as rewards, incentives, and bonuses. From employee recognition programs to partner appreciation initiatives, gift cards serve as versatile tools for boosting morale and productivity. In addition, Promotional Use is gaining traction among brands seeking innovative ways to acquire and retain customers. Retailers frequently deploy gift cards as part of cashback promotions, referral programs, and gamified marketing strategies to increase customer engagement and brand loyalty.Another key aspect of the research focuses on Currency Type, dividing the market into Domestic Currency and Foreign Currency gift cards. Gift cards in Domestic Currency continue to dominate due to their widespread use for local shopping, services, and rewards. However, the Foreign Currency segment is showing considerable potential, particularly among multinational corporations, international gift senders, and travelers. These cards enable cross-border gifting and purchasing, making them ideal for global commerce. Currency flexibility is especially appealing in a world that is increasingly interconnected by global marketplaces and digital payment systems.

On the regional front, the report offers an extensive analysis of the Gift Cards Market across North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America leads the market, driven by high consumer awareness, advanced digital infrastructure, and strong adoption of loyalty programs. The United States, in particular, continues to dominate due to widespread e-commerce integration, corporate gifting culture, and the presence of major industry players like Amazon, Apple, Walmart, and Starbucks. Consumers in this region frequently utilize gift cards for both gifting and personal budgeting.Europe is another significant contributor to market growth, with countries such as the UK, Germany, and France investing in digital gift card platforms and fintech innovations. The region also benefits from robust corporate gifting practices and seasonal promotional campaigns, especially around Christmas and year-end holidays. Retail chains and department stores continue to leverage gift cards to drive in-store and online footfall.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce ecosystems. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are embracing gift card technology, supported by a growing middle class and digitally savvy youth. Festive seasons such as Diwali, Lunar New Year, and Golden Week are major drivers for personal and promotional gift card sales in this region.

South America is experiencing steady growth, with Brazil and Argentina leading the way. Local retailers are increasingly offering gift card solutions as an alternative to cash or credit, particularly in economies with fluctuating currency values. The Middle East and Africa represent emerging opportunities, as mobile commerce and retail modernization continue to evolve across the region. Gift cards are gaining traction as a modern gifting solution, particularly during religious and cultural celebrations such as Eid and Christmas.

Industry trends indicate that security and fraud prevention remain top priorities for stakeholders, especially as digital gift cards become more prevalent. Tokenization, encryption, and two-factor authentication are being implemented widely to protect users and merchants. Furthermore, the integration of data analytics allows retailers to track usage patterns, personalize offers, and improve customer targeting based on redemption behavior and spending habits.Another transformative trend is the rise of customizable gift cards, allowing senders to add personal messages, videos, brand themes, or even tailored amounts. Such personalization enhances the emotional appeal of gift cards and positions them as thoughtful, intentional gifts rather than impersonal ones. This is particularly important in a market that is increasingly seeking meaningful and unique gift-giving experiences. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

