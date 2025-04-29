ICT Adoption in Food & Beverage Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 10.79% CAGR by 2030

Sustainable 10.79% CAGR Reflects Industry-Wide Digitization of Supply Chains, Manufacturing, and Consumer Engagement

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the expanding role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Food and Beverage industry, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.79% through 2030. The report provides essential insights for technology vendors supporting digital modernization across manufacturing, distribution, inventory, quality, and customer interaction.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Food and Beverage

As consumer expectations shift toward personalization, transparency, and speed, food and beverage companies are investing in digital transformation to optimize end-to-end value chains and drive customer-centric growth. Relevant ICT domains include Application Development & Deployment, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Data Management, Information Security, Communication & Collaboration, CX & MarTech, and BPM & Process Automation. These domains are enabling real-time production monitoring, smart inventory tracking, demand forecasting, supply chain traceability, and omnichannel engagement in one of the most fast-paced consumer industries.

According to Umang Thakur, Vice President - Research & Principal Analyst at QKS Group, “F&B enterprises are rethinking traditional supply chains, leveraging ICT to build smarter production systems, agile distribution networks, and data-driven consumer touchpoints. As personalization and sustainability rise to the forefront, vendors that provide secure, scalable platforms for real-time data exchange, intelligent forecasting, and omnichannel brand engagement will be key to defining future growth in this consumer-intensive sector.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Food and Beverage industry and specific regions are improving production resilience, supply chain transparency, and customer engagement.

A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Food and Beverage industry and specific regions are improving production resilience, supply chain transparency, and customer engagement. Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative view of leading ICT vendors in the food and beverage space, with focus on automation, analytics, and digital experience capabilities.

A comparative view of leading ICT vendors in the food and beverage space, with focus on automation, analytics, and digital experience capabilities. Industry Adoption Trends: Evaluation of how manufacturers, processors, and retail chains are adopting ICT to manage seasonal demand, reduce waste, and support multi-channel distribution.

Evaluation of how manufacturers, processors, and retail chains are adopting ICT to manage seasonal demand, reduce waste, and support multi-channel distribution. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time analytics are driving smarter demand planning, quality monitoring, and customer targeting across the F&B value chain.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report profiles top ICT vendors enabling transformation in the Food and Beverage industry, including SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Plex Systems, Infor, Schneider Electric, GE Digital, Aptean, Salesforce, IBM, AWS, Google Cloud, Zebra Technologies, Blue Yonder, Infosys, TCS, Siemens, QAD, and Snowflake. These vendors are helping F&B brands achieve greater visibility across production, logistics, and consumer interaction.

Why This Matters for Food and Beverage Sector Vendors?

In a highly competitive and regulated market, digital maturity is key to balancing efficiency, innovation, and customer experience. ICT platforms that streamline operations, enhance traceability, secure sensitive product and customer data, and enable real-time responsiveness are critical for sustainable success. Vendors that can address the unique needs of batch production, shelf-life constraints, and retail agility will lead the next wave of transformation in food and beverage.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Food and Beverage industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Food and Beverage industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America. Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Food and Beverage industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Food and Beverage industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America. QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the Food and Beverage industry

on the specific market in ICT in the Food and Beverage industry QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Food and Beverage industry

on the specific Market in ICT in the Food and Beverage industry Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

