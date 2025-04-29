Tevogen CEO to Join Dialogue on Paths to Liquidity: Strategies for Adapting to a Volatile Market at BioNJ’s Fifteenth Annual Bio Partnering Conference with Experts from J.P. Morgan, RSM, and Cantor Fitzgerald

WARREN, N.J., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), today reminds that CEO Dr. Ryan Saadi MD, MPH will participate in BioNJ’s Fifteenth Annual Bio Partnering Conference. Dr. Saadi will be featured on the panel discussion titled Paths to Liquidity: Strategies for Adapting to a Volatile Market, moderated by David C Schwartz, Partner at Morgan Lewis. Along with Dr. Ryan Saadi, the panel will also include commentary from Matt Vamvakis, MBA, Managing Director, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Amanda Laskey, Life Sciences Senior Analyst, RSM US, and Kee Colon, MBA, Managing Director, Cantor Fitzgerald.

The conference, held on May 13, 2025, at The Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, NJ, historically brings together investors, BD professionals, academic collaborators, innovators and biopharmaceutical industry executives to foster strategic partnerships, drive funding, and accelerate collaboration, with the ultimate goal of advancing medical innovation and transforming the future of healthcare.

“I look forward to joining in the upcoming panel discussion hosted by BioNJ,” said Dr. Saadi. “This is a critical moment for the biotechnology industry to address market volatility and its potential impact on patient outcomes. The topic is closely aligned with Tevogen Bio’s mission to advance accessibility and affordability to lifesaving treatments.”

“The conference’s action-packed agenda, featuring 1:1 partnering sessions, company pitch presentations, the Industry Connections Desk, exhibits, extensive networking opportunities and engaging plenary discussions, was thoughtfully designed to provide entrepreneurs with a dynamic environment geared toward growth and collaboration,” said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Saadi and his fellow panelists to share their invaluable insights during “Paths to Liquidity: Strategies for Adapting to a Volatile Market”. Attendees are certain to walk away with meaningful, actionable takeaways.”

