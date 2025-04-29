Amaero Signs Long-Term, Exclusive A$35 Million Supply Agreement with Velo3D

MCDONALD, Tenn., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB: AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, today announced the Company signed a five-year, exclusive supply agreement with Velo3D, Inc. (OTC:VLDX) (“Velo3D”), a leading U.S. based, metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts in the defense, space, and aviation industries.

Highlights:

Based on demand estimates from Velo3D, revenue from C103 and titanium alloy powder sales over five-year agreement are expected to equal approximately A$35 million, or US$22.6 Million based on the exchange rate on April 25, 2025.

Amaero will serve as the exclusive supplier to Velo3D for Niobium C103 and other refractory alloy powders, including Molybdenum, Tantalum, Tungsten, and Zirconium alloys. Amaero will be preferred supplier to Velo3D for titanium alloy powders.

Velo3D will qualify Amaero’s spherical powders and develop proprietary print parameters exclusively for Amaero’s C103 and refractory alloy powders on all Velo3D Sapphire family of printers. Velo3D will qualify Amaero’s titanium alloy powder and exclusively develop print parameters for new machine sales. The print parameters will be provided with 3D printing machine licensing at no additional cost to customers.

Velo3D will exclusively use Amaero’s C103, refractory alloy powders for all parts production, including its Rapid Production Solutions (RPS) initiative. Amaero will be a preferred supplier for titanium alloy powders for all parts production. Velo3D will dedicate a Sapphire machine to production with C103 powder and will dedicate a minimum of one large format Sapphire XC machine to production with titanium alloy powder.

Velo3D will exclusively offer Amaero’s C103, refractory and titanium alloy powders for sale to its 3D printing machine customers.

Amaero reserves the right to terminate the agreement if qualification of C103 and Ti64 powders is not achieved by 30 November 2025.

The exclusive supply agreement underscores Amaero’s strategic initiatives to support the re-shoring of advanced manufacturing and integrated supply chains to the United States (“U.S.”). As the leading metal 3D printer Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”) with hardware manufactured in the U.S., software written in the U.S. and data packets stored by a U.S. company, Velo3D plays a critical role in the nation’s efforts to re-shore advanced manufacturing and accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented:

“The re-shoring, development and scaling of U.S. domestic advanced manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are foundational to Amaero’s corporate strategy. Following three decades of offshoring manufacturing, including capital investment and workforce development, the Trump Administration has established industrial policy as a priority initiative that supports national security and economic policy.

Amaero acted with a sense of urgency to address key vulnerabilities in the domestic supply chain. The Company expects to make capital investments of approximately A$72 million over the 3-year period ending FY2026. Plans include the commissioning of four industry-leading advanced gas atomizers with annual production capacity in excess of 800 metric tonnes. The refractory and titanium alloy production areas have capacity for installation of up to six advanced gas atomizers. We have dedicated a production room and an EIGA Premium for atomization of refractory alloy powders including Niobium, Molybdenum, Tantalum, Tungsten, and Zirconium alloys and a separate production area dedicated to titanium alloys is planned for three EIGA Premiums with capacity to expand production to five EIGA Premiums.

To achieve the potential of metal additive manufacturing, it’s important that we have a vibrant and financially strong domestic ecosystem that includes 3D printing OEM companies, high throughput and technically proficient part manufacturers and scalable, high quality, cost competitive spherical powders.

Velo3D has led pioneering innovation for large-format, metal 3D printing machines with fully integrated hardware and software. SpaceX’s adoption of Velo3D’s Sapphire machine as its sole 3D printing technology is case in point. Importantly, it’s also the most advanced and most installed metal 3D printing machine that’s manufactured in the U.S.

We look forward to collaborating with Dr. Arun Jeldi and the Velo3D team to accelerate adoption of metal 3D printing and to improve the resiliency and scalability of domestic manufacturing.”

Dr. Arun Jeldi, Velo3D’s CEO, commented:

“Velo3D is the leading U.S. equipment manufacturer for scalable metal 3D printing technology with integrated hardware and software systems. As the United States undergoes a domestic manufacturing renaissance, it’s imperative that U.S. companies lead on the innovation front, scale manufacturing throughput, and create more resilient supply chains.

Velo3D is very excited to enter a long-term supply agreement with Amaero and to extend Velo3D’s proprietary print parameters to include C103 and refractory alloy powders. Increasingly complex geometry of parts coupled with iterative design and faster production cycles drive accelerated adoption of metal 3D printing. And, as space and defense applications evolve to require materials that perform in very high temperature and extreme condition environments, a proficient capability to 3D print parts from C103 and refractory alloys is an important and differentiating capability. Developing print parameters in collaboration with Amaero is important for domestic high-value manufacturing and it’s an important new market for Velo3D. Given the extensive installation of Velo3D Sapphire printers in leading space companies, this is a natural extension of our core capability and will benefit Sapphire printer customers, as well as Rapid Production Solutions customers.

Amaero’s team has over three decades of pioneering experience in atomization of refractory and titanium alloy powders and has made forward-leaning capital investment to commission the industry-leading atomization technology. Amaero has installed the only EIGA Premium technology in the U.S. With the 1st atomizer commissioned, a 2nd scheduled to be commissioned in June and a 3rd atomizer to be commissioned next year, Amaero has created the largest and most responsive production capacity for refractory and titanium alloy powders in the United States. Our partnership with Amaero is an important milestone for Velo3D.”

About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB:AMROF) is an ASX-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, and aviation industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a “Made in USA” metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing – also known as additive manufacturing (AM) – has a unique ability to improve the way high-value parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print parts they want. The Company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, defense, energy and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system. Through this vertically integrated approach, the Velo3D ecosystem facilitates scalable metal AM using the same print file across any Sapphire system, ensuring repeatable outcomes without the need for additional optimization. This enhances manufacturing scalability and supply chain flexibility, allowing Velo3D customers to seamlessly adapt to fluctuating demand. The Company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Ursa Major, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, Avio and General Motors. Velo3D was named as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. For more information, please visit www.Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

