Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Date of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights Conference Call

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025.

The company has scheduled a conference call for 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss first-quarter results and key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following options:

An audio-only webcast of the conference call will be available, with a link posted in the Investors section of Arcadia’s website.



To join the live call, please register here, and a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided.



Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available in the Investors Section of the company’s website.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

Arcadia Biosciences Contact:

T.J. Schaefer

ir@arcadiabio.com

