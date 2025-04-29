IN8bio to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data from Gamma-Delta T Cell Platform at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present new clinical and preclinical data from its pipeline of gamma-delta T cell therapies at several upcoming scientific conferences.

“The breadth of data we’re presenting at upcoming medical conferences reflects the scientific rigor and clinical potential of IN8bio’s gamma-delta T cell platform,” said William Ho, CEO and co-founder, IN8bio. “From our INB-200/400 program in newly glioblastoma to our novel T cell engager technologies, we are expanding the therapeutic applications of this unique class of therapies. These presentations highlight IN8bio’s capabilities, know-how in manufacturing, and the clinical potential of our programs to help patients with significant unmet needs across oncology and immune-mediated diseases.”

Upcoming presentations:

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2025

Poster Title: A novel gamma-delta T cell engager platform for cancer immunotherapy

Abstract Presentation Number: 7321 (Poster Board 7)

Session Title: Immunology/T Cell Engagers and Novel Antibody-Based Therapies

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 9:00 – 12:00 PM CDT

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL

More information: www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2025/abstracts.

International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2025

Oral Presentation Title: From Donor to Therapy: How Robust Manufacturing Shapes the TCR Repertoire and Cytotoxic Power of Donor-Derived Allogeneic ex vivo Expanded and Activated γδ T Cell Products*

Date/Time: Friday, May 9, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 PM CDT

Presenter: Mariska ter Haak, Senior Director Analytical Development, IN8bio

Session: Oral Abstract Session – Immunotherapy (CAR-T, T Reg, NK Cells etc.)

*Host Region (US East) Abstract Award

Poster Presentation Title: Selection and Implementation of the Electronic Quality Management System for High Complexity Clinical Stage Cellular Therapy Company

Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 6:00 - 7:30 PM CDT

Presenter: Guoling Chen, Senior Director of Quality Operations, IN8bio

More information: https://isctglobal.org

American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2025 Conference

Poster Presentation Title: INB-600: A Novel T Cell Engager Platform Specific for gamma-delta (γδ) T cells

Date/Time: Thursday, May 15, 2025, Time: 5:30 - 7:00 PM CDT

Presenter: Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, IN8bio

Location: Poster Hall I2, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Oral Presentation Title: Decoding the Molecular Signature of Expanded Gamma-delta T Cell Products; TCR and Immune Gene Expression from Allogeneic derived Products

Title: Molecular and Cellular Methods - Applications

Date/Time: Saturday, May 17, 2025, 10:30 - 10:45 AM CDT

Presenter: Mariska ter Haak, Senior Director Analytical Development, IN8bio

Location: NOLA Theater B, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

More information: https://annualmeeting.asgct.org

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025

Oral Presentation Title: INB-200: Phase 1 study of gene-modified autologous gamma-delta (γδ) T cells in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients receiving maintenance temozolomide (TMZ).

Presenter: Louis “Burt” Nabors, MD

Abstract #: 2007

Session: Central Nervous System Tumors

Session Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session Date and Time: May 30, 2025, 2:45 - 5:45 PM CDT

Presentation Time/Duration: 4:57 - 5:09 PM CDT

More information: https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/252921

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company's lead program, INB-100, is focused on acute myeloid leukemia evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic γδ T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI γδ T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma, and advancing novel γδ T cell engagers for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the ability of the INB-600 platform to offer a scalable, flexible, more precise and more powerful alternative to conventional CD3-based approaches and have applications in autoimmune diseases as well as cancer; IN8bio’s plans to expand its pipeline beyond genetically engineered and drug-resistant cellular therapy and explore various disease indications and any opportunities for partnership with the INB-600 platform; and other statements that are not historical fact. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks to site initiation, clinical trial commencement, patient enrollment and follow-up, as well as IN8bio’s ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio’s product candidates; the risk that IN8bio may be unable to raise additional capital and could be forced to delay, further reduce or to explore other strategic options for certain of its development programs, or even terminate its operations; IN8bio’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its γδ-TCE platform or DeltEx platform; the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio’s product candidates; the uncertainty of regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in IN8bio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 13, 2025, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Contacts:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

646.933.5603

pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact:

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.