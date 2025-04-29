OneMedNet’s regulatory-grade imaging Real-World Data (iRWD) now available in HealthVerity Marketplace™

Leading imaging source integration enhances access to comprehensive, interoperable data for life sciences research

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD), the leading provider of regulatory-grade imaging Real-World Data (iRWD), today announced that its iRWD solution is now available in HealthVerity Marketplace™, enabling seamless integration of imaging data with broader real-world data (RWD) assets to enhance evidence generation in life sciences research.

The OneMedNet iRWD network, which spans more than 1,400 healthcare systems and provider sites and includes over 121 million clinical exams from 31 million unique patients, is now discoverable on the HealthVerity Marketplace™. As part of the industry’s most comprehensive real-world data ecosystem, this imaging data can be integrated with medical claims, pharmacy, lab, and EHR data to offer researchers a more complete and clinically nuanced view of the patient journey. Imaging provides context that structured data alone cannot—such as visual confirmation of disease progression, diagnostic markers, or response to therapy—opening new opportunities for more advanced, real-world evidence generation.

“The addition of OneMedNet’s regulatory-grade imaging data into HealthVerity Marketplace significantly enhances the depth of real-world data available to our clients,” said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. “We continue to expand the scope of what’s possible using large-scale, data-driven evidence generation, allowing researchers to make more informed clinical development and commercialization decisions.”

HealthVerity Marketplace™ is backed by the nation’s largest verified healthcare and consumer data ecosystem, offering unparalleled access to over 340 million de-identified individuals. The platform enables precise patient journey insights by linking diverse data types in a HIPAA-compliant manner, supporting applications across clinical development, commercial strategy, and regulatory submissions.

“We are excited to bring OneMedNet’s regulatory-grade imaging data to the HealthVerity Marketplace™, expanding access to a unique modality within one of the most trusted ecosystems in healthcare,” said Aaron Green, President of OneMedNet. “Together, we offer researchers a deeper, more diverse view of the patient journey by integrating imaging into broader real-world data strategies.”

About HealthVerity



HealthVerity is the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange, transforming how healthcare and life sciences organizations connect and analyze disparate patient data. By enabling access to the industry’s largest RWD ecosystem, HealthVerity supports critical applications in clinical development, commercial strategy, and regulatory decision-making.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,400 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information.

