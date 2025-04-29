Juve Stabia’s Growing International Presence Continues with Expanded Broadcast Coverage Live in English via Destination Calcio TV

Juve Stabia’s next two Serie B fixtures will be streamed live and free in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, further advancing Brera Holdings and the Club’s growing global profile





Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s football clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, today announced that its Italian Serie B squad, “The Second Team of Naples” S.S. Juve Stabia’s next two fixtures will be available for streaming live and free in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom via Destination Calcio TV, further advancing the Club’s growing international profile.

Thursday May 1: Juve Stabia vs. Catanzaro (home) – 06:30 am Eastern Live on Destination Calcio TV

Sunday May 4: Brescia vs. Juve Stabia (away) – 09:00 am Eastern Live on Destination Calcio TV

Fans can access both matches with full English commentary via tv.destinationcalcio.com or the Destination Calcio app, available on iOS and Android devices.

The continued inclusion of Juve Stabia on Destination Calcio’s free broadcast platform reflects the growing international demand for dynamic, community-rooted clubs and underscores Brera Holdings’ strategy to expand the club’s footprint across the U.S, Canada, the UK, and beyond.

“Expanding Juve Stabia’s reach to international audiences is a core pillar of our strategy,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. “Growing our fan base in the U.S. and other key international markets not only builds brand equity but also aligns with the broader global trend toward the internationalization of media rights in football."

As football audiences worldwide increasingly seek authentic, emerging stories beyond traditional powerhouses, Serie B offers a compelling product marked by passion, unpredictability, and opportunity. Juve Stabia, currently 5th in the Serie B standings and experiencing both on-field success and off-field commercial growth, is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum.

Brera Holdings has prioritized international media visibility, matchday revenue growth, and community engagement as key levers for building sustainable, globally recognized football brands. The ability for U.S. and UK fans to follow Juve Stabia, live and in English, week in and week out is an important step toward deepening the club’s global connections and preparing it for future growth opportunities both on and off the pitch.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC(Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire majority stake of the corporate capital of Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition will be conducted in a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: dan@breraholdings.com



