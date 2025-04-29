Commure and HealthTap Partner to Deliver Seamless, Unified Virtual and In-Person Care

New turnkey offering enables providers to expand services such as virtual primary care and after-hours coverage without increasing headcount or infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leader in health technology infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with virtual care innovator HealthTap to launch a unified healthcare solution that bridges the gap between in-person and virtual care. This new offering combines Commure’s robust EHR integrations, AI-powered tools, and care coordination capabilities with HealthTap’s extensive clinician network and virtual care delivery services to provide a truly comprehensive, turnkey care model.

With this partnership, health systems and practices of all sizes can seamlessly offer expanded services, including virtual primary care and after-hours coverage, without the need to build or staff them internally. The integration brings together technology and talent, harnessing agentic AI, ambient scribing, revenue cycle management (RCM), and remote patient monitoring (RPM). The result is a unified care experience that benefits patients, clinicians, and healthcare organizations alike.

“This partnership represents a fundamental step toward a more connected, intelligent, and patient-centric healthcare system,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “By combining our infrastructure and AI capabilities with HealthTap’s trusted virtual care practice, we’re making it easier than ever for healthcare organizations to scale services, optimize operations, and deliver better care – anytime, anywhere.”

The collaboration marks a significant shift in the healthcare landscape by extending Commure’s capabilities beyond software and into clinical services. Now, organizations can easily "turn on" new service lines or after-hours support by tapping into HealthTap’s nationwide group of board-certified physicians – all within a platform that integrates deeply with existing EHRs and care workflows.

Key benefits of the partnership include unified patient records that improve care coordination and support better clinical decisions; streamlined revenue cycle management that allows providers to maintain their existing payer relationships while outsourcing virtual visits at lower operational costs; and powerful AI tools that reduce administrative burdens while improving speed and accuracy across every patient interaction. Additionally, integrated remote patient monitoring enables continuous, proactive care for chronic conditions and post-operative recovery, enhancing outcomes and patient satisfaction.



"Now providers can think of virtual care beyond just a bolt-on urgent care or triage service,” said Sean Mehra, CEO of HealthTap. “With this partnership, primary care doctors can be integrated and deployed to new and existing patient populations in a turnkey manner, carefully coordinating care and referrals, and helping your practice enhance revenue and extend your reach at a fraction of the cost."

Whether you're a large health system seeking to expand primary and urgent care access cost-efficiently or a growing practice developing new care offerings, this partnership empowers healthcare organizations to meet modern patient expectations while simplifying operations and reducing costs.

For more information, visit www.commure.com and www.healthtap.com .

About Commure

Commure is simplifying healthcare by co-developing software solutions that address the many complex needs hospitals face. Through a purpose-built platform and a suite of interconnected AI-powered products, Commure streamlines workflows for providers, enhances patient experiences, and empowers administrators to increase hospital efficiency and profitability. Commure understands that healthcare is not one size fits all, so Commure’s team of engineers collaborate directly with clinicians and healthcare teams to design customized solutions that address their specific needs. In this way, Commure enables health systems to reduce clinician burnout, improve care quality, and lead the healthcare transformation. By unifying and streamlining fragmented systems, we are building the health systems of the future – together. Visit us at www.commure.com .

About HealthTap

HealthTap is a virtual primary care medical group focused on expanding the reach and accessibility of primary care across America. We partner with health plans, health systems, IDNs, accountable care organizations (ACOs), at-risk providers, and employers to provide extremely cost-effective, quality virtual primary care in all 50 states with attractive fee-for-service or value-based care arrangements. Our proprietary and engaging platform integrates seamlessly into existing patient workflows, EMRs, and care channels. Patients served can choose and see the same doctor over time as well as enjoy same day/week appointments, fast doctor responses by text from their dedicated doctor, and 365-day urgent care with median wait time less than 1 minute. For more info, visit www.healthtap.com .

