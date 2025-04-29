Disc Medicine to Host Webinar with Key Opinion Leaders on Anemia of Myelofibrosis (MF)

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced it will host a virtual KOL investor event on Friday, May 9 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT to provide an overview of anemia of myelofibrosis (MF) and discuss the evolving treatment landscape for this disease. The event will also include an overview of Disc’s clinical data and development plans for DISC-0974 in MF anemia.

Intended for investors and other interested audiences, the virtual event will feature presentations from leading experts on myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), including MF. The KOL speakers will provide an overview of MF anemia, its epidemiology, pathogenesis, and impact on patients, then discuss the current and emerging therapeutic landscape for MF and highlight the clear unmet need for anemia-focused treatments. Invited speakers include:

Dr. Aaron Gerds, M.D., M.S., a hematologist-oncologist at Cleveland Clinic and associate professor at Case Western University School of Medicine, where he runs the cancer center’s Clinical Research Office. Dr. Gerds has been a principal investigator in various clinical trials for MPNs.

Dr. Prithviraj Bose, M.D., a professor at MD Anderson Cancer Center with a focus on MPNs. Dr. Bose has been a leader in multiple clinical trials in myelofibrosis.

Members of Disc’s leadership team will review the therapeutic rationale for DISC-0974, summarize clinical data from the Phase 1b trial of DISC-0974 in MF anemia originally presented at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, discuss the design for its ongoing Phase 2 trial, and reiterate expected timing for an interim Phase 2 data readout in 2025. Management will also provide a view of the expected market opportunity and positioning for DISC-0974 in MF anemia.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page of Disc’s website (https://ir.discmedicine.com/). A webcast replay will be available after the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days. Please register for the event on the Events and Presentations page of Disc’s website (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5c72d8fu).

About DISC-0974

DISC-0974 is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting a BMP-signaling co-receptor called hemojuvelin (HJV) and is designed to suppress hepcidin production and increase serum iron levels in patients suffering from anemia of inflammation. DISC-0974 was in-licensed by Disc from AbbVie in 2019. Anemia of inflammation arises from abnormally elevated hepcidin and is the second most common form of anemia, affecting millions of patients in the US across numerous diseases, such as chronic kidney disease, myelofibrosis, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other conditions with an inflammatory component. Disc has established clinical proof-of-mechanism of DISC-0974 in a Phase 1 trial of healthy volunteers, completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with myelofibrosis and anemia, and initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of DISC-0974 in patients with MF anemia, as well as a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of DISC-0974 in patients with chronic kidney disease and anemia who are not receiving dialysis.

DISC-0974 is an investigational agent and is not approved for use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide.

About Anemia of Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis (MF) is a rare, chronic blood cancer that currently affects an estimated 25,000 patients in the United States alone. Severe, progressive, and treatment resistant anemia is a primary clinical manifestation of MF. At diagnosis, over 80% of MF patients have anemia, which progressively worsens and ultimately renders the majority of patients dependent on chronic red blood cell transfusions. Recent studies have shown hepcidin to be a key molecular driver of anemia in myelofibrosis. Hepcidin is elevated by approximately 12-fold in MF patients, and is correlated with disease severity, anemia, and the need for red blood cell transfusions.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Disc’s expectations with respect to the projected timeline for an interim data readout from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of DISC-0974 in anemia of MF. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi

Deerfield Group

peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact

Christina Tartaglia

Precision AQ

christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.