INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in AppLovin Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - APP

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether AppLovin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 5, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired AppLovin securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On February 26, 2025, Fuzzy Panda Research and Culper Research both published reports alleging, among other things, that AppLovin uses a “systematic exploitation of app permissions that enable advertisements themselves to force-feed silent, backdoor app installations directly onto users’ phones” and is “stealing data from Meta in their e-commerce push.”

Following publication of the reports, AppLovin’s stock price fell $46.06 per share, or 12.2%, to close at $331.00 per share on February 26, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

