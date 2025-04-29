Mark43 and Flock Safety Announce Partnership to Seamlessly Integrate Crime-Fighting Solutions, Supporting Safer Communities

Reflecting Mark43 and Flock Safety’s shared commitment to interoperable public safety platforms, this partnership will allow law enforcement to benefit from streamlined operations by integrating CAD, RMS, and Flock LPR and video data

Atlanta, GA, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mark43 and Flock Safety announced an official partnership, bringing two leading public safety platforms together in furtherance of their commitment to fostering an open technology ecosystem for law enforcement. This strategic partnership will empower Flock and Mark43 shared customers to leverage best-in-class technologies to work faster, smarter, and keep first responders and their communities safer.

Law enforcement agencies face resource constraints, a hiring crisis, and a deluge of data, making it difficult to surface the evidence and insights they need to solve crime quickly. To ensure seamless transfer of data and open communication across platforms, officers need an integrated public safety ecosystem.

“First responders are being asked to do more with less — and that requires stronger collaboration between technology providers and public safety agencies,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “That’s why we built an open platform designed for seamless integration. Our partnership with Flock Safety reflects this, enabling real-time data sharing and faster, smarter response—keeping communities safer and agencies more efficient. Together, we’re helping departments streamline operations and enhance situational awareness—delivering a clear return on investment.”

This partnership allows agencies to combine core systems of record like Mark43’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and records management system (RMS) data with Flock’s license plate reader (LPR) and video technology, ensuring they are all accessible in Flock’s Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) platform, FlockOS. Built on a cloud-native foundation, Mark43 provides robust security controls at every layer of the platform, ensuring that mission-critical data is protected as it flows across integrated systems.

Officers can access Flock LPR data and alerts directly in their CAD workflow and view LPR images and live and recorded video in RMS property and case management. Additionally, live CAD and RMS data are integrated into FlockOS.

Agencies like Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona are already taking advantage of the platform integration.

“As an agency with multi-layered technology systems, the ability to integrate platforms is one of your strongest assets,” said Scottsdale’s Assistant Chief Richard Slavin. “The ease of combining our existing technology like Flock seamlessly into the Mark43 technology was a key factor in moving forward. Even if you have a great product, if it works in a silo, we’re not interested. We need our data to flow.”

For agencies that use the Flock Aerodome Drone as First Responder (DFR) system, the integration brings CAD data automatically into a drone pilot’s workflow, enabling them to move even faster and reach the scene of an emergency within seconds.

Elk Grove Police Department in California says the integration between their DFR and CAD system has led to a roughly 20% efficiency increase when responding to calls for service.

“We’re looking for partners that understand the value of open API systems,” said Elk Grove PD Lieutenant Nate Lange. “If a vendor isn’t willing to share and create open ecosystems, it shows they aren’t confident in their product. Mark43 and Flock Safety not only have great products, but they believe in their technology and are committed to improving public safety and supporting officers by enabling this integration. In public safety, vendors should all want the same end goal of keeping our officers and community safe.”

Law enforcement agencies can look forward to additional capabilities as the technology partnership continues to develop.

“Flock Safety is proud to partner with Mark43 to bring even greater value to the agencies we serve,” said Garrett Langley, Co-Founder and CEO of Flock Safety. “When we made our core APIs available at no additional cost, we made it easier than ever for law enforcement agencies to access real-time intelligence — without compromising on vendor choice, security, data integrity, or retention standards. This collaboration unlocks powerful insights that help officers make faster, more informed decisions.”

About Mark43

Mark43 is the leading public safety operations platform, delivering an open, end-to-end, integrated software solution that empowers agencies to leverage best-in-class technologies to work faster and smarter, and keep their communities and responders safer. Mark43 was founded to leverage modern technology to address the challenges faced by public safety agencies. Its intelligent platform supports the entire public safety workflow, including CAD, mobile, RMS, and analytics. Built on a cloud-native platform, it is always up-to-date, secure, compliant, scalable, performant, and maintenance-free. Designed for and by public safety veterans, it is intuitive and easy to use. Working with 300+ local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by more than 5,000 communities, 4,800 law enforcement agencies, and 1,000 businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

