QuestionPro and PerformancePoint LLC Partner to Drive Business Transformation with Data-Driven Cultures, Leadership, and Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services, is joining forces with PerformancePoint LLC, a premier consulting firm specializing in culture, leadership and engagement, to revolutionize the way organizations turn insights into action.

This partnership goes beyond traditional employee engagement surveys and culture assessments—it provides real-time, actionable intelligence that fuels meaningful transformation. By integrating QuestionPro’s advanced employee experience and data management platform with PerformancePoint’s deep expertise in leadership and culture consulting, businesses gain a powerful, end-to-end solution to drive long-term success.

What makes this partnership different?

Beyond Data, Towards Action: Most engagement surveys stop at data collection. This collaboration ensures that insights are not just gathered but translated into sustainable cultural change.



Real-Time Decision-Making: Organizations can access live dashboards and predictive analytics to make proactive decisions that improve employee and customer experiences.



A Science-Backed, Human-Centered Approach: Combining novel technology with hands-on consulting means companies don’t just react to problems—they prevent them.



True Culture Transformation: Instead of surface-level fixes, businesses get a proven methodology to build resilient, high-performing teams.

“For companies committed to creating and sustaining high–performance cultures, our collaboration with PerformancePoint provides new tools,” said Arti Bedi Pullins, President at QuestionPro. “This partnership ensures organizations don’t just track engagement—they create workplaces where employees thrive and customers stay loyal.”

“At PerformancePoint, we know that culture isn’t just a buzzword—it’s the backbone of successful businesses,” said Brad Federman, CEO of PerformancePoint LLC. “With QuestionPro’s technology and our consulting expertise, we help companies unlock the full potential of their people, transforming engagement into a competitive advantage.”

This partnership is designed for organizations that want to maximize ROI on employee engagement and leadership development, reduce costly turnover, and build cultures that sustain business success in an ever-changing world.

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at https://www.questionpro.com/us/

About PerformancePoint LLC

PerformancePoint LLC is a top-tier consulting firm specializing in employee and customer experience. With expertise in culture transformation, leadership development, and engagement strategies, PerformancePoint helps organizations create environments where employees and businesses thrive.

