Integer to Present at Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference on May 14

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced participation in the 2025 Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference, to be held May 13-15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Members of the Integer executive leadership team will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.



About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations: Media Relations: Kristen Stewart Kelly Butler kristen.stewart@integer.net kelly.butler@integer.net 551.337.3973 469.731.6617

