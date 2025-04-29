Stryker to participate in the Bank of America Securities 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

Portage, Michigan, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the Encore at Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Representing the company will be Preston Wells, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Their presentation is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on Stryker’s website at www.stryker.com, and it will be archived on the Investor Relations page.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries:

Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com

