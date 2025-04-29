South Africa sends message of condolences to Iran following the devastating explosion

The Government of the Republic of South Africa expresses its deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the devastating explosion that occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, which resulted in the loss of life of over 40 persons and serious injuries to over 1 000 persons.

South Africa extends its heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured persons, including from various other countries.

We commend the efforts of the emergency response teams and volunteers who are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to those in need and also commend governments who have provided swift support.

We stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Iran in the aftermath of this tragic accident.

