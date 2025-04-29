Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,749 in the last 365 days.

South Africa sends message of condolences to Iran following the devastating explosion

The Government of the Republic of South Africa expresses its deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the devastating explosion that occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, which resulted in the loss of life of over 40 persons and serious injuries to over 1 000 persons.

South Africa extends its heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured persons, including from various other countries.

We commend the efforts of the emergency response teams and volunteers who are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to those in need and also commend governments who have provided swift support.

We stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Iran in the aftermath of this tragic accident.

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South Africa sends message of condolences to Iran following the devastating explosion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more