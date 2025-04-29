Electricity and Energy hosts 2nd G20 Energy Transitions Working Group, 30 Apr to 2 May

The Department of Electricity and Energy will host the 2nd G20 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting in Cape Town from 30th April to 02nd May 2025. This pivotal event gathers representatives from the world’s largest economies to collaborate on advancing sustainable energy transitions, fostering essential cooperation and knowledge-sharing.

Members of the media are invited to cover the following key events:

1. Minister Ramokgopa's Opening Address

Date: 01 May 2025

Time: 08:30 for 09:00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

2. Side Event: Role of Nuclear in Clean Energy

Date: 30 April 2025

Time: 08:30 for 09:00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

3. Side Event: Energy Efficiency and Affordability

Date: 30 April 2025

Time: 11:00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will deliver the opening remarks for both side events, while Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré will deliver the closing remarks.

RSVP: To confirm your attendance, strictly please reply by 16:00 on 29 April 2025, via email to: Richard Mantu: Richard.Mantu@dmre.gov.za | 072 488 1520 Kutlwano Huma: Kutlwano.Huma@dmre.gov.za | 078 133 1482

For media enquires, please contact:

Tsakane Khambane, Ministerial Spokesperson

E-mail: Tsakane.Khambane@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 084 5566

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica