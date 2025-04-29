Atsena Therapeutics to Present at May Scientific Conferences

DURHAM, N.C., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on using the life-changing power of genetic medicine to reverse or prevent blindness, today announced it will present at the following scientific conferences in May:

Retinal Therapeutics Innovation Summit 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT

Session: Retinal Genetic Augmentation

Date and Time: Friday, May 2, 2025, 3:30-3:45 p.m. MT

Presentation Title: Advancements in IRD Gene Therapy: From the Bench to the Clinic

Presenter: Kenji Fujita, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Atsena Therapeutics

ARVO 2025 Symposium – Salt Lake City, UT

Session: Innovating Breakthroughs in Ocular Gene Therapy

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 8:51-9:09 a.m. MT

Presentation Title: Interim safety and efficacy data in XLRS patients validates the use of a novel, laterally spreading capsid for the treatment of retinal disease

Presenter: Lesley Everett, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Ophthalmology, Oregon Health & Science University

Poster Session: Retinal Function Testing and Advanced Therapies

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 2:00-3:45 p.m. MT

Posterboard Number: A0499

Poster Title: Quantitative Comparison of Two Physical Mobility Tests as Functions of FST and BCVA to Evaluate Therapeutic Benefit in LCA1 Patients Treated with Unilateral Gene Therapy

Presenter: Alexandra Viviann Garafalo, Research Project Manager, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting – New Orleans and Virtual

Session: Gene Therapy Trials - In-Vivo Gene Therapy Modification

Date and Time: Friday, May 16, 2025, 5:15 p.m. ET

Presentation Title: Safety and Efficacy of ATSN-201 Dose Escalation in Patients with X-linked Retinoschisis (XLRS)

Presenter: Shannon Boye, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Atsena Therapeutics

3rd Annual Retinal Imaging Biomarkers & Endpoints Summit – Boston, MA

Session: Delving into Commercial Trends, Trial Insights, and Therapeutic Applications to Spearhead Development

Date and Time: Thursday, May 29, 2025, 2:30 p.m. ET

Presentation Title: Delving Into Emerging Insights for Trial Endpoints: Analyzing Correlations Between FST & MLMT

Presenter: Kenji Fujita, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Atsena Therapeutics

About X-linked Retinoschisis (XLRS)

XLRS is a monogenic X-linked disease caused by mutations in the RS1 gene which encodes retinoschisin, a protein secreted primarily by photoreceptors. RS1 is localized to the extracellular surface of rods, cones, and bipolar cells. XLRS is characterized by schisis, or abnormal splitting of retinal layers, which causes impaired visual acuity that is not correctable with glasses and leads to progressive vision loss and ultimately blindness. XLRS primarily affects males and is typically diagnosed in early childhood. Approximately 30,000 males in the U.S. and EU have XLRS, for which there are currently no approved treatments.

About AAV.SPR

AAV.SPR, one of Atsena’s novel capsids, spreads laterally beyond the subretinal injection site to enable safe and efficient transduction of the central retina (where schisis cavities predominate in XLRS patient retinas) when injected into areas outside the macula. A preclinical study in non-human primates demonstrated that AAV.SPR promotes transgene expression well beyond subretinal injection bleb margins. This is in contrast to benchmark AAV vectors, which remain confined to the original bleb margins. At clinically relevant doses, AAV.SPR efficiently transduces foveal cones without the need for surgical detachment and has a favorable safety profile relative to benchmark capsids. For more information about the preclinical study and how AAV.SPR works, visit https://atsenatx.com/our-approach/laterally-spreading-aav/.

About Atsena Therapeutics

Atsena Therapeutics (“Atsena”) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing best-in-class treatments for the reversal or prevention of blindness from inherited retinal diseases. The company’s lead program is evaluating ATSN-201 in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), a genetic condition that is typically diagnosed in childhood and leads to blindness later in life. ATSN-101, Atsena’s first-in-class, investigational gene therapy for Leber congenital amaurosis type 1 (LCA1) has completed a Phase 1 / 2 trial with positive results (https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(24)01447-8). Atsena is advancing ATSN-101 toward the initiation of a global pivotal trial as part of its exclusive strategic collaboration with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. Atsena’s pipeline is powered by novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology tailored to overcome the hurdles presented by inherited retinal diseases. Founded by pioneers in ocular gene therapy, Atsena is led by an experienced team dedicated to addressing the needs of patients with vision loss. For more information, please visit https://atsenatx.com/.

Media Contact:

Gina Mangiaracina

6 Degrees

(917) 797-7904

gmangiaracina@6degreespr.com

Business Contact:

info@atsenatx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.