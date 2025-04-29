NEWTON GOLF Launches Fast Motion Shaft: A New Lightweight Shaft Designed for Distance and Control

Made in the USA and now available, the shaft expands Newton’s US manufacturing footprint and club fitter adoption

CAMARILLO, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- NEWTON GOLF Company (Nasdaq: NWTG) (“NEWTON GOLF” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products—including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories—announces the launch of its newest shaft family, Newton Fast Motion, now available for purchase at a suggested retail price of $325. The Newton Fast Motion is a lighter, Tour-proven shaft engineered to deliver exceptional precision and enhanced swing speed for golfers seeking top-tier performance.

The debut builds on Newton Golf’s momentum, following 887% revenue growth in FY2024 driven by strong adoption of its advanced shaft lineup.

Building on the four key innovations of the Newton Motion shaft—including Elongated Bend Profile, Kinetic Energy Storage, Symmetry 360 Construction, and Variable Bend Profile—the Newton Fast Motion series caters specifically to players who demand lighter shafts without compromising stability, straightness, or control.

The Fast Motion shaft has already proven itself on Tour, with eight professionals – who have a combined nine major championships in their careers - putting it into play across the PGA TOUR Champions and LPGA Tour. Overall, more than 30 professionals on these tours are gaming Newton Motion shafts, with Newton Golf trusted by many of the game’s top players.

“My first impression of the Newton Fast Motion shaft is that the color looks great, and it’s definitely lighter. You can really swing it and get it out there a lot farther. It doesn’t feel like you lose control—you can swing at it harder and faster,” said PGA TOUR Champions player, Ken Duke.

Kris McCormack, Head of Club Test & Gear Data at GOLF Magazine, commented: “When you start seeing some of the best ball strikers of the last 30 years slotting Newton shafts into the bag, that’s not noise — that’s a signal. It’s a signal that this is something worth trying.”

Read more about why Newton shafts are gaining traction on Tour.

Light Yet Stable: High-Modulus Toray Carbon Fibers

The Newton Fast Motion shafts are constructed with advanced high-modulus Toray carbon fibers, known for their superior strength-to-weight ratio. This design reduces shaft weight by approximately 10 grams compared to the Motion series, enabling faster swing speeds while maintaining tight dispersion, exceptional straightness, and stability. Players can feel the shaft load naturally during the swing, making it easier to time and sequence the motion for more consistent strikes.

“Roughly 30–40% of driver shafts in Regular and Stiff flexes fall under the 55-gram weight category, serving golfers who seek added swing speed without losing control,” added Dr. Greg Campbell, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Newton Golf. “This new line reflects our commitment to supporting the growing market segment of golfers seeking additional swing speed by utilizing lighter driver shafts.”

Distinctive Design: Red-to-Gold Finish That Changes Under Sunlight

The Newton Fast Motion series features a striking red-to-gold finish that shifts color under sunlight. Every shaft is proudly Made in the U.S.A. at Newton Golf’s St. Joseph, Missouri facility, enabling tight quality control and supporting growing demand from club fitters, retailers, and international distributors.

A Lighter Shaft Powered by Newton's Four Core Technologies

Elongated Bend Profile – Optimized for fairway wood lengths, the Fast Motion shaft flexes across its full length—from grip to tip—delivering improved clubhead speed.

– Optimized for fairway wood lengths, the Fast Motion shaft flexes across its full length—from grip to tip—delivering improved clubhead speed. Kinetic Energy Storage Optimization – Proprietary construction enables efficient energy storage during the swing and controlled release at impact for a significant boost in exit velocity.

– Proprietary construction enables efficient energy storage during the swing and controlled release at impact for a significant boost in exit velocity. Symmetry 360™ Construction – This design eliminates shaft spine, providing consistent flex regardless of clocking position—critical for adjustable drivers and fairway woods.

– This design eliminates shaft spine, providing consistent flex regardless of clocking position—critical for adjustable drivers and fairway woods. Variable Bend Profile – Each flex is tuned based on swing speed rather than age or gender. Slower swings benefit from greater flex and torque, while faster swings require the opposite.

Additionally, the Newton Fast Motion shaft replaces traditional flex labels (Ladies, Senior, Stiff, etc.) with Newton’s proprietary DOT system. Ranging from one to seven dots, the system enables precise matching of shaft performance to individual swing profiles—allowing fitters to fine-tune performance more intuitively than legacy flex categories.



With demand for lightweight performance shafts growing—particularly among club fitters and moderate swing speed players—Newton Golf believes the Fast Motion series is well-positioned to drive continued growth and brand momentum throughout 2025 and beyond.

About NEWTON GOLF

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf equipment—including Newton Motion shafts and Gravity putters—that delivers unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced tools that maximize consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

