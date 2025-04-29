Submit Release
First Commonwealth Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings; Increases Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended
except per share data) March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2025       2024       2024  
Reported Results          
Net income $ 32,696     $ 35,849     $ 37,549  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32     $ 0.35     $ 0.37  
Return on average assets   1.14 %     1.23 %     1.31 %
Return on average equity   9.28 %     10.16 %     11.40 %
           
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)          
Core net income $ 32,779     $ 36,067     $ 37,639  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.32     $ 0.35     $ 0.37  
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 46,879     $ 51,388     $ 50,833  
Provision expense $ 5,736     $ 6,490     $ 4,238  
Net charge-offs $ 3,098     $ 13,691     $ 4,302  
Reserve build/(release)(2) $ 1,025     $ (7,206 )   $ 1,380  
Core return on average assets (ROAA)   1.14 %     1.23 %     1.31 %
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA   1.63 %     1.76 %     1.77 %
Return on average tangible common equity   13.02 %     14.40 %     16.51 %
Core return on average tangible common equity   13.05 %     14.48 %     16.54 %
Core efficiency ratio   59.08 %     56.07 %     55.05 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.62 %     3.54 %     3.52 %
 
(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.
 

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Financial results

  • GAAP Net income of $32.7 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.32, a decrease of $3.2 million, or $0.03 per share from the prior quarter and a decrease of $4.9 million, or $0.05 per share from first quarter of 2024.
    • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $46.9 million, a decrease of $4.5 million from the prior quarter and a decrease of $4.0 million from the first quarter of 2025. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily as a result of a $2.8 million decrease in noninterest income
  • End of period loans increased $99.0 million, or 4.4% annualized from the previous quarter, driven by a $121.4 million increase in commercial loans offset by a $22.4 million decrease in consumer loans
    • Average loans increased $34.8 million, or 1.6% annualized from the previous quarter
  • End of period deposits increased $183.6 million, or 7.7% annualized from the previous quarter, including a $214.8 million increase in savings deposits and a $24.2 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits, which together offset a $27.9 million decrease in time deposits and a $27.5 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits
    • Average deposits increased $58.8 million, or 2.5% annualized from the previous quarter
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased 73 basis points to 92.6% in the first quarter of 2025
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $95.9 million increased $0.4 million from the previous quarter and increased $3.2 million from the first quarter of 2024
  • Noninterest income of $22.5 million decreased $2.8 million from the previous quarter due, in part, to a $1.0 million decrease in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans
  • Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expense) of $71.1 million increased $2.1 million from the previous quarter, due primarily to a $2.4 million increase in salaries and benefits
  • Tangible book value per share increased $0.40, or 16.3% annualized from the previous quarter
    • Total shareholders’ equity increased $41.9 million from the previous quarter, due in part to a $21.3 million decrease in unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) from the previous quarter
    • AOCI as a percentage of tangible common equity decreased 240 basis points to 7.63% in the first quarter of 2025

Profitability

  • The net interest margin of 3.62% increased 8 basis points compared to the prior quarter and increased 10 basis points from the first quarter of 2024
  • The core efficiency ratio(1) increased by 301 basis points to 59.08% compared to the prior quarter
  • The core ROAA decreased 9 basis points to 1.14% compared to the prior quarter
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) of 1.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Strong capital positions

  • On April 29, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a 3.9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders
  • The Bank-level Total Capital Ratio is 13.6%, which represents $342.0 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 6.5%
  • There were no shares repurchased in the first quarter of 2025. The remaining capacity under the current program was $6.7 million as of March 31, 2025

Asset quality

  • The total provision for credit losses was $5.7 million, a decrease of $0.8 million from the previous quarter.
  • Reserve build/(release)(2) was $1.0 million, which resulted in reserves to total loans of 1.32%, which is unchanged from the previous quarter
  • Nonperforming loans of $59.4 million decreased $2.1 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $3.1 million, a decrease of $10.6 million from the prior quarter; the prior quarter included approximately $8.0 million of net charge-offs for loans specifically reserved for in previous quarters
    • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) was 0.14% in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 46 basis points from the previous quarter

Franchise Growth

  • The company has received all required shareholder and regulatory approvals for its previously announced acquisition of CenterGroup Financial. This acquisition is expected to be completed on April 30, 2025.

"We are pleased to report a strong start to 2025, with robust growth in the first quarter. Our annualized loan growth of 4.4% reflects good momentum in our commercial lending and indirect auto businesses, while end of period deposits increased by an impressive 7.7% annualized from the prior quarter,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we look ahead, I am thrilled to welcome CenterBank’s employees and customers to the First Commonwealth family, with the acquisition set to close in the coming weeks. This strategic expansion strengthens our presence in Cincinnati and enhances our ability to deliver exceptional financial solutions across these markets."

Earnings

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $32.7 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $35.8 million, or $0.35 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $37.5 million, or $0.37 per share for the first quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $95.9 million increased $0.4 million from the previous quarter and increased $3.2 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $34.8 million increase in average loans combined with expansion of the net interest margin (NIM).

The NIM for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.62% as compared to 3.54% in the prior quarter and 3.52% in the year ago quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to a 10 basis point decrease in the cost of funds that was only partially offset by a 5 basis point decrease in the yield on loans.

Total average deposits grew $58.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the previous quarter. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits grew $66.1 million and total time deposits increased $33.2 million from the prior quarter. The increase in interest bearing deposits was partially offset by a $40.5 million decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits.

End of period deposits increased $183.6 million, or 7.7% annualized from the previous quarter, including a $214.8 million increase in savings deposits and a $24.2 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits, which together offset a $27.9 million decrease in time deposits and a $27.5 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits.

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $6.5 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily driven by a $10.6 million decrease in net charge-offs. Net charge-offs in the previous quarter included $8.0 million of loans specifically provided for in prior quarters.

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.32% in the first quarter which was unchanged from the previous quarter.

At March 31, 2025, nonperforming loans totaled $59.4 million as compared to $61.5 million in the prior quarter and $42.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.65% of total loans as of March 31, 2025 as compared to 0.68% and 0.47% for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

At March 31, 2025, criticized loans totaled $190.5 million, a decrease of $33.7 million from the previous quarter.

During the first quarter of 2025, net charge-offs were $3.1 million, compared to $13.7 million in the prior quarter and $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs in the previous quarter were primarily driven by acquired loans, of which $8.0 million were specifically reserved for in prior periods.

Net charge-offs were 0.14%, 0.61% and 0.19% of average loans (annualized) for the periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $22.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $25.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. There were no material securities gains during the current or comparable quarters.

The $2.8 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily driven by a $1.4 million gain on a limited partnership and donation of a branch facility in the previous quarter, a $1.0 million decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans and seasonally lower fees due to the number of days in the quarter.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related) totaled $71.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $69.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $65.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $2.1 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $2.4 million increase in salaries and benefits and a $1.0 million increase in occupancy expense due to a $0.7 million increase in snow removal expense. Contributing to the higher salary expense in 2025 was a $1.8 million increase in incentive expense, of which $1.5 million was attributed to finalizing payments related to prior year volumes and performance.

The core efficiency ratio was 59.08% during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to 56.07% in the previous quarter and 55.05% in the first quarter of 2024.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,538, 1,512 and 1,465 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, which represents a 3.9% increase from the previous quarter. The cash dividend is payable on May 23, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2025. This dividend represents a 3.5% projected annual yield utilizing the April 28, 2025 closing market price of $15.31.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at March 31, 2025 were 14.7%, 12.9%, 10.7% and 12.2% respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s web.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 125 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (2) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (5) the soundness of other financial institutions; (6) political instability; (7) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (8) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (10) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (11) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (12) technological changes; (13) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (14) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (15) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (20) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Ron Wahl
Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: RWahl@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2025       2024       2024  
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS          
Net interest income $ 95,522     $ 95,081     $ 92,304  
Provision for credit losses   5,736       6,490       4,238  
Noninterest income   22,502       25,335       23,988  
Noninterest expense   71,250       69,304       65,573  
Net income   32,696       35,849       37,549  
Core net income (5)   32,779       36,067       37,639  
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.32     $ 0.35     $ 0.37  
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.32     $ 0.35     $ 0.37  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Return on average assets   1.14 %     1.23 %     1.31 %
Core return on average assets (7)   1.14 %     1.23 %     1.31 %
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   1.62 %     1.75 %     1.77 %
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   1.63 %     1.76 %     1.77 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   9.28 %     10.16 %     11.40 %
Return on average tangible common equity (8)   13.02 %     14.40 %     16.51 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (9)   13.05 %     14.48 %     16.54 %
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10)   59.08 %     56.07 %     55.05 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.62 %     3.54 %     3.52 %
           
Book value per common share $ 14.20     $ 13.81     $ 13.03  
Tangible book value per common share (11)   10.44       10.04       9.26  
Market value per common share   15.54       16.92       13.92  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.130       0.130       0.125  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3)   0.65 %     0.68 %     0.47 %
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3)   0.52 %     0.55 %     0.38 %
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized) (4)   0.14 %     0.61 %     0.19 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases (4)   201.89 %     193.48 %     280.59 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases (4)   1.32 %     1.32 %     1.32 %
CAPITAL RATIOS          
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets   12.3 %     12.1 %     11.4 %
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12)   9.3 %     9.1 %     8.4 %
Leverage Ratio   10.7 %     10.6 %     10.2 %
Risk Based Capital - Tier I   12.9 %     12.9 %     12.2 %
Risk Based Capital - Total   14.7 %     14.6 %     14.3 %
Common Equity - Tier I   12.2 %     12.1 %     11.4 %
                       


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025     2024   2024  
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income $ 147,128   $ 149,996 $ 145,462  
Interest expense   51,606     54,915   53,158  
Net Interest Income   95,522     95,081   92,304  
Provision for credit losses   5,736     6,490   4,238  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   89,786     88,591   88,066  
Net securities (losses) gains   (5,142 )   1    
Gain on VISA exchange   5,146        
Trust income   3,022     3,031   2,727  
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,438     5,749   5,383  
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions   3,170     2,654   2,651  
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,502     1,418   1,294  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,387     1,645   1,328  
Gain on sale of other loans and assets   1,388     3,076   2,051  
Card-related interchange income   3,654     3,923   6,690  
Derivative mark-to-market   (153 )   95   12  
Swap fee income   835     797    
Other income   2,255     2,946   1,852  
Total Noninterest Income   22,502     25,335   23,988  
Salaries and employee benefits   40,415     38,025   35,324  
Net occupancy   5,729     4,769   5,334  
Furniture and equipment   4,193     4,360   4,480  
Data processing   3,817     4,039   3,824  
Pennsylvania shares tax   1,337     1,968   1,202  
Advertising and promotion   1,372     1,358   1,319  
Intangible amortization   1,131     1,368   1,264  
Other professional fees and services   1,620     1,557   1,242  
FDIC insurance   1,379     1,436   1,613  
Litigation and operational losses   793     920   997  
Loss on sale or write-down of assets   215     99   143  
Merger and acquisition   109     277   114  
Other operating expenses   9,140     9,128   8,717  
Total Noninterest Expense   71,250     69,304   65,573  
Income before Income Taxes   41,038     44,622   46,481  
Income tax provision   8,342     8,773   8,932  
Net Income $ 32,696   $ 35,849 $ 37,549  
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   101,927,219     101,758,450   102,303,974  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   101,859,825     101,963,018   102,198,899  
       


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited          
(dollars in thousands)
           
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2025       2024       2024  
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)          
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 118,792     $ 105,051     $ 77,179  
Interest-bearing bank deposits   22,566       28,358       233,188  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   1,186,438       1,178,577       1,049,108  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   519,029       405,639       464,708  
Loans held for sale   41,587       51,991       31,895  
           
Loans and leases   9,093,140       8,983,754       8,999,870  
Allowance for credit losses   (119,931 )     (118,906 )     (119,098 )
Net loans and leases   8,973,209       8,864,848       8,880,772  
           
Goodwill and other intangibles   382,514       383,352       385,745  
Other assets   542,263       567,120       571,813  
Total Assets $ 11,786,398     $ 11,584,936     $ 11,694,408  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,273,858     $ 2,249,615     $ 2,334,495  
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits   661,094       688,596       637,908  
Savings deposits   5,204,179       4,989,342       4,999,822  
Time deposits   1,722,526       1,750,466       1,474,178  
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,587,799       7,428,404       7,111,908  
           
Total deposits   9,861,657       9,678,019       9,446,403  
           
Short-term borrowings   77,515       80,139       546,541  
Long-term borrowings   262,679       262,985       186,490  
Total borrowings   340,194       343,124       733,031  
           
Other liabilities   137,496       158,628       182,254  
Shareholders' equity   1,447,051       1,405,165       1,332,720  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,786,398     $ 11,584,936     $ 11,694,408  
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ March 31, Yield/
    2025 Rate   2024 Rate   2024 Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN        
             
Assets            
Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3) $ 9,068,872 5.92 % $ 9,034,096 5.97 % $ 8,998,649 5.95 %
Interest bearing bank deposits   76,836 4.72 %   58,469 5.22 %   112,436 5.63 %
Securities (FTE)(1)   1,600,047 3.58 %   1,620,823 3.43 %   1,472,237 3.05 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1)   10,745,755 5.57 %   10,713,388 5.58 %   10,583,322 5.54 %
Noninterest-earning assets   934,933     912,328     938,121  
Total Assets $ 11,680,688   $ 11,625,716   $ 11,521,443  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 5,769,898 2.13 % $ 5,703,763 2.22 % $ 5,554,656 2.11 %
Time deposits   1,763,492 4.07 %   1,730,251 4.32 %   1,386,959 4.21 %
Short-term borrowings   50,725 2.88 %   98,113 4.28 %   595,884 4.57 %
Long-term borrowings   262,809 5.00 %   252,064 5.07 %   186,597 5.76 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   7,846,924 2.67 %   7,784,191 2.81 %   7,724,096 2.77 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,252,794     2,293,343     2,302,338  
Other liabilities   151,957     144,153     169,683  
Shareholders' equity   1,429,013     1,404,029     1,325,326  
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources   3,833,764     3,841,525     3,797,347  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,680,688   $ 11,625,716   $ 11,521,443  
             
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)   3.62 %   3.54 %   3.52 %
                   


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)      
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024  
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail      
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,276,420   $ 1,250,669   $ 1,313,898  
Commercial real estate   3,158,440     3,124,704     3,090,950  
Equipment finance loans and leases   485,782     427,320     279,938  
Real estate construction   478,833     475,367     520,320  
Total Commercial   5,399,475     5,278,060     5,205,106  
       
Consumer Loan Portfolio:      
Closed-end mortgages   1,826,760     1,849,223     1,913,479  
Home equity lines of credit   488,411     492,480     488,793  
Real estate construction   9,869     8,017     39,047  
Total Real Estate - Consumer   2,325,040     2,349,720     2,441,319  
       
Auto & RV loans   1,296,567     1,280,645     1,277,212  
Direct installment   24,962     25,935     26,731  
Personal lines of credit   45,079     47,313     46,733  
Student loans   2,017     2,081     2,769  
Total Other Consumer   1,368,625     1,355,974     1,353,445  
Total Consumer Portfolio   3,693,665     3,705,694     3,794,764  
Total Portfolio Loans and Leases   9,093,140     8,983,754     8,999,870  
Loans held for sale   41,587     51,991     31,895  
Total Loans and Leases $ 9,134,727   $ 9,035,745   $ 9,031,765  
       
       
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024  
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL      
Nonperforming Loans and Leases:      
Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis $ 50,536   $ 45,827   $ 27,649  
Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition   8,869     15,629     14,797  
Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases $ 59,405   $ 61,456   $ 42,446  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   1,270     895     368  
Repossessions ("Repos")   621     792     1,442  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 61,296   $ 63,143   $ 44,256  
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing   1,156     2,064     1,699  
Classified loans and leases   88,929     96,296     89,284  
Criticized loans and leases   190,510     224,175     211,857  
       
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos (4)   0.67 %   0.70 %   0.49 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 119,931   $ 118,906   $ 119,098  
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024  
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 329   $ 4,102   $ 2,242  
Real estate construction       1,057     (6 )
Commercial real estate   1,308     6,620     169  
Residential real estate   (29 )   (27 )   21  
Loans to individuals   1,490     1,939     1,876  
Net Charge-offs $ 3,098   $ 13,691   $ 4,302  
       
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized) (4)   0.14 %   0.61 %   0.19 %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs   185.15 %   47.40 %   98.51 %
Provision for credit losses $ 5,736   $ 6,490   $ 4,238  
                   
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
 
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. 
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.
 


  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025   2024   2024  
       
Interest income $         147,128         $         149,996         $         145,462          
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1)           335                   354                   323          
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)           147,463                   150,350                   145,785          
Interest expense           51,606                   54,915                   53,158          
Net interest income, (FTE) (1) $         95,857         $         95,435         $         92,627          
               


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024  
       
Net Income $ 32,696   $ 35,849   $ 37,549  
Intangible amortization   1,131     1,368     1,264  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (238 )   (287 )   (265 )
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 33,589   $ 36,930   $ 38,548  
       
Average Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,429,013   $ 1,404,029   $ 1,325,326  
Less: intangible assets   382,919     383,620     386,040  
Tangible Equity   1,046,094     1,020,409     939,286  
Less: preferred stock            
Tangible Common Equity $ 1,046,094   $ 1,020,409   $ 939,286  
       
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   13.02 %   14.40 %   16.51 %
                   


  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024  
       
Core Net Income:      
Total Net Income $ 32,696   $ 35,849   $ 37,549  
Net securites gains   (4 )   (1 )    
Tax benefit of net securities gains   1          
Merger and acquisition related expenses   109     277     114  
Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses   (23 )   (58 )   (24 )
(5) Core net income $ 32,779   $ 36,067   $ 37,639  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   101,859,825     101,963,018     102,198,899  
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.32   $ 0.35   $ 0.37  
       
Intangible amortization   1,131     1,368     1,264  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (238 )   (287 )   (265 )
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 33,672   $ 37,148   $ 38,638  
       
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   13.05 %   14.48 %   16.54 %
                   


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024  
Core Return on Average Assets:      
Total Net Income $ 32,696   $ 35,849   $ 37,549  
Total Average Assets   11,680,688     11,625,716     11,521,443  
Return on Average Assets   1.14 %   1.23 %   1.31 %
       
Core Net Income (5) $ 32,779   $ 36,067   $ 37,639  
Total Average Assets   11,680,688     11,625,716     11,521,443  
(7) Core Return on Average Assets   1.14 %   1.23 %   1.31 %
                   


  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024  
Core Efficiency Ratio:      
Total Noninterest Expense $ 71,250   $ 69,304   $ 65,573  
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:      
Intangible amortization   1,131     1,368     1,264  
Merger and acquisition related   109     277     114  
Noninterest Expense - Core $ 70,010   $ 67,659   $ 64,195  
       
Net interest income, (FTE) $ 95,857   $ 95,435   $ 92,627  
Total noninterest income   22,502     25,335     23,988  
Net securites gains   (4 )   (1 )    
Total Revenue   118,355     120,769     116,615  
       
Adjustments to Revenue:      
Derivative mark-to-market   (153 )   95     12  
Total Revenue - Core $ 118,508   $ 120,674   $ 116,603  
       
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio   59.08 %   56.07 %   55.05 %
                   


 
 
 
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024  
Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,447,051   $ 1,405,165   $ 1,332,720  
Less: intangible assets   382,514     383,352     385,745  
Tangible Equity   1,064,537     1,021,813     946,975  
Less: preferred stock            
Tangible Common Equity $ 1,064,537   $ 1,021,813   $ 946,975  
       
Tangible Assets:      
Total assets $ 11,786,398   $ 11,584,936   $ 11,694,408  
Less: intangible assets   382,514     383,352     385,745  
Tangible Assets $ 11,403,884   $ 11,201,584   $ 11,308,663  
       
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets   9.33 %   9.12 %   8.37 %
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   101,927,219     101,758,450     102,303,974  
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 10.44   $ 10.04   $ 9.26  


  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue:      
Net interest income $ 95,522   $ 95,081   $ 92,304  
Noninterest income   22,502     25,335     23,988  
Noninterest expense   71,250     69,304     65,573  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 46,774   $ 51,112   $ 50,719  
       
Net securites gains $ (4 ) $ (1 ) $  
Merger and acquisition related expenses   109     277     114  
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 46,879   $ 51,388   $ 50,833  
       
Net charge-offs $ 3,098   $ 13,691   $ 4,302  

