Seres Therapeutics Presents Data at the 2025 Digestive Disease Week Conference Highlighting the Potential for Live Biotherapeutics to Treat Inflammatory and Immune Diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that it will present three related posters at the upcoming 2025 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference being held May 3-6, 2025, in San Diego, CA.

Seres previously reported exploratory translational biomarker data from its SER-155 Phase 1b study, which provided evidence supporting the intended therapeutic mechanisms. These included promoting intestinal epithelial barrier integrity to reduce the translocation of bacteria and inflammatory bacterial products into the bloodstream, as well as modulating systemic inflammatory responses. New results presented at the DDW conference could help identify candidate biomarkers to support the further clinical development of live biotherapeutics to treat inflammatory and immune diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Seres is currently seeking partnership opportunities to advance the development of its biotherapeutics in inflammatory and immune diseases.

Presentation Details - New Research

Title: Characterization of IBD microbiomes in Models of Microbiome Disruption and Inflammation to Evaluate Candidate Biomarkers for Patient Selection

Abstract Number: Sa1770

Presenter: Nicholas Beauchemin, Principal Scientist, R&D

Date & Time: May 3, 2025 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM

Title: Candidate Biomarkers of Microbiome Disruption for Patient Selection or Stratification in Clinical Trials of Microbiome Therapeutics in Ulcerative Colitis (UC)

Abstract Number: Sa1767

Presenter: Nicholas Beauchemin, Principal Scientist, R&D

Date & Time: May 3, 2025 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM

Presentation Details - Encore of Previously Disclosed Results

Title: Pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Cohort 2 of a Phase 1b study of an investigational, oral, live biotherapeutic, SER-155, in adults undergoing allo-HCT

Abstract Number: Su2009

Presenter: Christopher Ford, SVP, R&D

Date & Time: May 4, 2025 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 3-6, 2025. The meeting showcases nearly 6,000 abstracts and over 1,000 invited talks on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a clinical-stage company focused on improving patient outcomes in medically vulnerable populations through novel live biotherapeutics. Seres led the successful development and approval of VOWST™, the first FDA-approved orally administered microbiome therapeutic, which was sold to Nestlé Health Science in September 2024. The Company is developing SER-155, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation for the reduction of bloodstream infections in adults undergoing allo-HSCT and Fast Track designation for reducing the risk of infection and graft-versus-host disease in adults undergoing allo-HSCT, and which has demonstrated a significant reduction in bloodstream infections and related complications (as compared to placebo) in a Phase 1b clinical study in patients undergoing allo-HSCT. SER-155 and the Company's other pipeline programs are designed to target multiple disease-relevant pathways and are manufactured from standard clonal cell banks via cultivation, rather than from the donor-sourced production process used for VOWST. In addition to allo-HSCT, the Company intends to evaluate SER-155 and other cultivated live biotherapeutic candidates in other medically vulnerable patient populations including autologous-HSCT patients, cancer patients with neutropenia, CAR-T recipients, individuals with chronic liver disease, solid organ transplant recipients, as well as patients in the intensive care unit and long-term acute care facilities. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

