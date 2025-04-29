Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences
BEDFORD, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming investor and scientific conferences in the first half of May 2025.
Upcoming Investor Conferences
Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference 2025:
Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Fireside Chat Time: 9:00 AM ET
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
Location: New York, NY
Bank of America 2025 Global Healthcare Conference:
Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Fireside Chat Time: 9:20 AM PT
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
Location: Las Vegas, NV
A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page.
Upcoming Scientific Conferences
Eyecelerator @ Park City 2025:
Park City, Utah
-
Panel Title: Retina in Office
Session 5: I Shall be Released: Novel Drug Delivery Approaches for Glaucoma and Retina
Session Date/Time: Friday, May 2, 2025, 12:30 – 1:30 PM MT
Panelist: Nadia K. Waheed, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer
-
Panel Title: Retina in OR
Session 5: I Shall be Released: Novel Drug Delivery Approaches for Glaucoma and Retina
Session Date/Time: Friday, May 2, 2025, 12:30 – 1:30 PM MT
Moderator: Namrata Saroj, OD, Chief Business Officer
-
Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix
Session: Retina - TKI and Drug Delivery Showcase
Presentation Date/Time: Friday, May 2, 2025, 1:38 – 1:45PM MT
Presenter: Sanjay Nayak, MBBS, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer
The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025:
Salt Lake City, Utah
-
Presentation Title: Longitudinal quantitative ultra-widefield retinal leakage assessment following a single axitinib hydrogel injection (OTX-TKI) from the HELIOS trial for diabetic retinopathy
Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 6, 2025, 1:45 – 2:00 PM MT
Location: Ballroom F (Presentation #3311)
Presenter: Neal Shah, MD
-
Poster Title: Target and selectivity profiling of axitinib in cell-based and biochemical assays
Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 11:45 AM – 1:30 PM MT
Location: Hall A-E (Poster #A0179)
Presenter: Chintan Patel, PhD, Director, Nonclinical Development
-
Poster Title: Macular volumetric fluid outcomes following intravitreal axitinib hydrogel injection (OTX-TKI) in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy
Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 2:00 – 3:45 PM MT
Location: Hall A-E (Poster #A0138)
Presenter: Amy Tang
-
Poster Title: Effect of intravitreal axitinib hydrogel injection (OTX-TKI) on ellipsoid zone integrity in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy
Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 2:00 – 3:45 PM MT
Location: Hall A-E (Poster #A0140)
Presenter: Paulo Henrique Simoes da Silva, MD
Retina Unplugged at Retina World Congress (RWC) 2025:
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
-
Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix
Session: Wet AMD, DR, RVO – Part 1
Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 8:27 – 8:32 AM ET
Presenter: Sanjay Nayak, MBBS, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer
-
Panel Title: Wet AMD, DR, RVO – Part 1
Panel Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 8:33 – 9:06 AM ET
Panelist: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer
Retina World Congress (RWC) 2025:
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
-
Presentation Title: Axitinib Intravitreal Hydrogel: Update on Clinical Trials
Session: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Presentation Date/Time: Friday, May 9, 2025, 4:33 – 4:38 PM ET
Presenter: Carl C. Awh, MD, FASRS
-
Presentation Title: Update on OTX-TKI DR
Session: Medical Retina: DME and Diabetic Retinopathy
Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 8:44 – 8:49 AM ET
Presenter: Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD, FASRS
-
Presentation Title: Volumetric Macular Fluid Analysis of the Impact of a Single Axitinib Intravitreal Injection (OTX-TKI) from the HELIOS Clinical Trial for Diabetic Retinopathy
Session: Medical Retina: DME and Diabetic Retinopathy
Presentation Date/Time: Saturday May 10, 2025, 8:52 – 8:57 AM ET
Presenter: Carl J. Danzig, MD
Exact medical conference presentation times may be subject to change.
About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal hydrogel, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years or older, and in its investigational product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral hydrogel or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
